The SENC Herbal Conference at Old River Farms is in Burgaw, NC, just a short 30-minute drive from Wilmington on November 7-8, 2026. Old River Farms is a beautiful, 3rd generation, family-owned, working farm that offers scenic views and working greenhouses that provide a lovely learning environment for herbal education and classes. The 3rd Annual SENC Herbal Conference will be a two-day event where local herbalists and the herbal-curious come together for a day of celebration, education, and community. This year, attendees are also welcome to camp on the farm at no added cost (limited space available)!

There will be a rich selection of 20+ herbal workshops with renowned teachers featuring:

Mimi Prunella Hernandez, who is the author of the National Geographic Herbal and co-author of National Geographic Backyard Guide to Edible Wild Plants.

Ruth Shelton, herbalist and owner of the Empirical Herbalist.

And many other teachers with classes across topics like herbal first aid, bioregional herbalism, indigenous medicine of reciprocity, flower essences, herbs in the age of GLP-1s, and more.

With twenty experienced teachers to provide instruction on how to work with medicinal plants and plant based healing modalities, the 2026 SENC Herbal Conference will leave participants feeling connected, inspired, and equipped to continue supporting their community’s health – physically, emotionally, and economically.

