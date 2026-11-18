It's not rare at this time of year to hear Oscar buzz for actors playing real-life people, like Timothée Chalamet as Bob Dylan, to name a recent example. It's less common to have two biographical films, Elsinore and I Play Rocky, in which the Oscars themselves factor into the story.

In Elsinore, set in London in 1989, Andrew Scott plays the actor Ian Charleson, who's best known for co-starring in the Best Picture-winning Chariots of Fire. It's a frustrating kind of fame; Ian can't even get into a cab without the driver humming Vangelis' memorable theme music.

But Ian has much more to worry about: He's a gay man living with AIDS at a time when the diagnosis is a death sentence. Soon, though, a rare career opportunity presents itself. Daniel Day-Lewis has just dropped out of Hamlet at the National Theatre, and the production needs a new prince of Denmark.

Ian, who loves the play deeply, lands the role. He's determined to make it work, despite the warnings of his doctor, Margaret Johnson — a trailblazer in HIV and AIDS treatment, played by a terrifically stern Olivia Colman. Dr. Johnson knows that rehearsals and performances will take a toll on his already poor health.

One of Ian's harshest critics is the pioneering queer director Derek Jarman, played by David Dawson, who criticizes him for not going public with his sexuality. It's poignant and meaningful, then, that Charleson is played by an openly gay actor, especially one as good as Scott, who didn't get the attention he deserved for his delicate, haunting work in the 2023 drama All of Us Strangers.

In Elsinore, Scott gives a moving, if more conspicuously effortful, performance: He has to declaim lines from Shakespeare's greatest play and slowly succumb to terminal illness. Scott is much better than the movie, which, as directed by the Australian filmmaker Simon Stone and written by Stephen Beresford, often plays like a feature-length trailer for itself. Too much of it unfolds in montages that mash Ian's art and his illness clumsily together, ultimately sapping both of meaning.

/ Amazon MGM Studios.



Anthony Ippolito stars as Sylvester Stallone in I Play Rocky.

Elsinore is a tearjerker that memorializes an actor's final role. I Play Rocky, directed by Peter Farrelly from a script by Peter Gamble, is a crowd-pleaser that celebrates a legendary arrival. As it begins, the young Sly Stallone — played by an excellent Anthony Ippolito — is a broke New York City nobody, eager to prove himself as an actor and screenwriter.

The movie takes us through Sly's early ups and downs. He's nearly evicted, adopts a stray dog, appears in a softcore-porn movie to pay some bills and puts up with his discouraging dad — an almost unrecognizable Matt Dillon. Sly gets more support from his girlfriend and soon wife, Sasha, who moves with him out to L.A. She's played by AnnaSophia Robb, doing what she can to liven up a straightforward loyal-spouse role.

Stallone famously wrote the script for Rocky in three-and-a-half days, inspired by a 1975 boxing match between Muhammad Ali and Chuck Wepner. I Play Rocky glosses over that and other story beats without providing much insight into Sly's creative process.

The drama kicks in, though, when the finished script draws interest from the film company United Artists, but Sly refuses to let them have Rocky unless he plays the lead. The ensuing negotiations are pretty entertaining to watch. P.J. Byrne and Toby Kebbell make a deft comic duo as the producers Irwin Winkler and Robert Chartoff, savvy industry gatekeepers who eventually come to believe in Sly as passionately as he believes in himself. And Tracy Letts is hilarious as a UA executive who wants a more bankable star, like Robert Redford or Burt Reynolds.

History, of course, will prove him dramatically wrong; Rocky will bring audiences to their feet, become the top-grossing film of 1976 and win the Oscar for Best Picture. But I Play Rocky seems to know this odds-defying outcome at every step. It's an underdog story in which the underdog's triumph feels preordained, a by-the-numbers movie in which the numbers are admittedly irresistible, like the enduring image of Stallone running up the steps of the Philadelphia Museum of Art. It does have a major asset in Ippolito, who's such a dead ringer for young Stallone that you can't help but believe in him, even when the movie around him doesn't go anywhere near the distance.



Copyright 2026 NPR