Kelly McConnell is running for the New Hanover County Soil and Water District

New Hanover County Soil and Water District

Kelly McConnell

Party affiliation: Democrat

Career: pediatrician, temporarily retired, chair of Cape Fear group of NC Sierra Club

Education: BS in exercise science, medical doctor, pediatrics residency, global health fellowship

Q: Why are you seeking to become a representative of New Hanover County’s Soil and Water District? What in your prior work history and expertise prepares you for this role?

A: Soil and water boards were started throughout the country in response to the Dust Bowl, a conservation crisis that affected everyone, not just those on the farms in central U.S. The health and quantity of our local natural environment affects the health of our community, not just in our ability to see and enjoy natural spaces but also our resilience in storms.

I'm a local environmental advocate actively organizing and mobilizing the public to protect natural areas as chair of the local Cape Fear Sierra Club and a member of Cape Fear River Watch's Advocacy Committee. I'm also very involved in local politics, seeing the importance of who we elect affecting almost every area of our lives.

I see this role as an opportunity to further my environmental work, through guiding the district bringing my advocacy and public engagement skills. I'm a pediatrician, trained to take in complex, often conflicting information to make decisions with a scientific lens. I practice both by sitting down to listen to the patient and community in front of me and by standing up to advocate for the patient, family or the community as a whole.

Q: Name three initiatives the district has played a major role in that has helped the county’s conservation efforts and what specific conservation plan would you like to update?

A: Soil and Water played a major role in researching, documenting inventory of the land, water, historical artifacts, biodiversity and protecting Eagles Island in conservation. Soil and Water administrates multiple programs reducing stormwater volume and non-point source pollution into our local waterways throughout the county with special attention to impaired watersheds of Bradley and Hewlett's Creeks through Heal Our Waterways. The multiple broad education programs for all ages aid the county to better manage natural resources through public action and awareness.

There was a recent initiative in North Carolina to process debris from storms (Helene) into biochar. I recently learned of using plants to remove pollution in soil and water (with buoyant fibrous mats). Certain crops withdraw pollution and excess nutrients, including PFAS, and then can be turned into biochar to enrich land. New Hanover County is one of only seven (of 100) counties in NC without a Voluntary Agricultural District. I would explore starting this program as it is beneficial to farmers and the county.

Q: What needs to happen in New Hanover County to combat flooding and the impacts of climate change?

A: Climate change will bring sea-level rise, increased temperature with more intense heat waves and stronger storms, with higher risk of flooding. To combat flooding, New Hanover County must preserve natural areas which absorb stormwater into the ground, especially where distant from waterways. This can be done through setting aside land for conservation and incentivizing development to preserve natural areas, especially when connected to other natural areas, including creeks and waterways.

We must preserve wetlands, which act as a buffer from the waterways onto land. The wetlands and natural areas also reduce non-point source pollution into our waterways so play a dual role in protecting our county. When hard surfaces are built, wise use of pervious surfaces is critical to reduce the stormwater flowing from hard surfaces. The use of rain gardens, rain barrels and cistern wherever possible, especially attached to buildings with large rooftops and non-pervious surfaces like parking lots, additional roads also reduce stormwater. Maintaining and expanding tree cover helps mitigate heat as well as process stormwater.

Q: What would you like to see in terms of stormwater infrastructure over the next year in New Hanover County?

A: Stormwater infrastructure must include pathways diverting water to natural areas where it can be absorbed and processed in natural areas such as swales, rain gardens, fields rather than only flowing to waterways. The Loop at Wrightsville Beach is a great example of multiple interventions. These reduce the volume of stormwater into the waterways as well as reduce non-point source pollution to the waterways.

There are multiple innovations in stormwater systems to remove pollutants and debris. As we build new and upgrade existing stormwater infrastructure, we should look for opportunities to improve the system, whether that is adding filtration or screening to reduce debris or pollution, building additional processing through absorption into natural areas like swales or enlarging a culvert that has been overwhelmed in prior storms.

Q: Which area(s) do you consider most threatened in New Hanover County that need the district’s immediate attention; why and how will you address them?

A: The northern part of the county has the most undeveloped land so there is pressure to build needed housing. This includes Sledge Forest, currently threatened by-right but contains important biodiversity and management of stormwater, buffering from runoff and a buffer from the river and creeks. Island Creek Basin is also in this northern portion of the county.

There has been much development already built and planned since this area was inventoried as a whole. We need to revisit the inventory and ensure we have a robust program for evaluation of potential developments well ahead of planning and any action at the site. The planning board and developers have a full understanding of the risks of harm both at the site and to the surrounding community.

Q: How do you handle conflict between landowners and conservation interests?

A: Conflict between landowners and conservation interests can be reduced through listening to the concerns of each side. There are often points of shared goals. A landowner would benefit from preserving natural areas strategically to reduce flooding risk and cooling costs (by not creating a heat island). Use of incentives and communication of benefits to preserve natural land, trees, wetlands and streams can help balance the initial cost and concerns of preserving land from development. The cost-share programs administered by the district are one example. In a rapidly growing county, there is a clear need for development. Connecting conservation advocates with pro-development advocates facilitates discussion and teamwork for smart development with preservation of natural areas.

Q: Seeing as oftentimes the awareness of the soil and water conservation district’s role is low, what will you do to help educate the public on its importance?

A: The limited awareness of Soil and Water is one focus of my campaign. I am currently sharing what it is and does, highlighting the importance locally.

In my work at Sierra Club, I serve as chair of member engagement, evaluating ways to increase awareness of our work and drawing people in. We can expand Soil and Water's website, make it easier for people to find the work, especially information about sensitive at-risk areas. I will explore the options of improving the newsletter and use of social media, highlighting the work done, asking for input and educating the local community about our concerns.

We can improve Soil and Water awareness through communication through other areas of county government. I'd love to see more public participation, where people are able to bring us concerns. We can revisit the timing of the meetings or provide additional time slots for public comment that does not occur during most people's work day. I would explore the use of public and other county government employee surveys to learn about concerns and how the public would prefer to learn and contribute.

Q: Do you think the district’s funding is adequate — explain. What would you do to address partnerships or sources that could help with its financial needs?

A: The district has lost funding in recent years from the local and state government with some funding scheduled to decrease and other funding diverted. We are so close to a great university with strong environmental science programs so the loss of funding for an intern costs the district not just the money but also the science expertise and opportunity to gain from student input. I have experience and interest in grant writing so would explore additional funding opportunities. This would be directed from the needs and interest of the board, as well as the needs of the community. Also, I would do additional advocacy with our local governments, the city, county and state, especially given the protection of natural resources helps us to be more resilient in storms and climate change, both significant risks locally.

Q: How would you rate the district’s functioning on a scale of one to 10? Why?

A: Six — I am new to observation of the district. The loss of a director has strained the district with the program coordinator taking on additional work without additional time available. There is now a director starting; I look forward to observing the improvement. In the meetings I have observed since December 2025, the board works together to move projects forward and looks for creative ways to continue to address needs. I observe all board members participating and listening to different ideas. I've been welcomed and respected as a member of the public, presenting ideas and asking questions.

Q: What impresses you most about the job the current board is doing and what do you think needs improving?

A: At every meeting I have attended, at least one board member asks questions about improving the quality of the work or the process. Constant attention to quality improvement is crucial for any system, especially in local government. The district needs improvement in engaging the public. We need the local community to know what Soil and Water is doing and can do for the community as a whole and individual homeowners and farmers. There is also a lot of important work and knowledge about the local environment, especially sensitive at risk areas but this is difficult to find and access as a member of the public.