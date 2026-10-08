Frank Christopher Meares is running for the New Hanover County Soil and Water District

New Hanover County Soil and Water District

Frank Christopher Meares

Party affiliation: Republican (nonpartisan position)

Career: Business Owner

Q: Why are you seeking to become a representative of New Hanover County’s Soil and Water District? What in your prior work history and expertise prepares you for this role?

A: I’m seeking to continue serving because my experience from three consecutive terms has given me a strong understanding of the conservation issues facing New Hanover County and how the district works at both the local and state level. I believe that experience is especially important right now, as the district is going through changes and losing people who have years of knowledge and experience. I think it’s important right now to have someone on the board who already knows the history of these programs and the work we have underway.Q: Name three initiatives the district has played a major role in that has helped the county’s conservation efforts and what specific conservation plan would you like to update?

A: Three initiatives that stand out are the Garbage to Gardens program, the Community Conservation Assistance Program (CCAP), and the Pages Creek Watershed Restoration Plan. Each has helped with conservation through education, funding, and hands-on water quality improvements.

The specific plan I would like to update is our GenX resolution. When we originally worked on it, the focus was GenX, but we now know the concern is much broader. I would like to update that resolution so it addresses PFAS chemicals as a whole, not just one specific compound.Q: What needs to happen in New Hanover County to combat flooding and the impacts of climate change?A: We can combat flooding by implementing programs similar to the one I am currently outlining in a water resolution. It would work much like our Community Conservation Assistance Program, but would focus on water quantity instead of just water quality. The goal would be to develop and fund new best management practices that reduce stormwater runoff and help prevent flooding.

We also need to encourage smarter development practices, including low-impact development, so we are planning for stormwater and flooding before problems are created.Q: What would you like to see in terms of stormwater infrastructure over the next year in New Hanover County?

A: I would like to see a stronger effort toward low-impact development and better coordination with the county on flood resiliency. We need greater stormwater infrastructure that reduces runoff, works with natural drainage, and helps prevent flooding before it becomes a bigger problem.Q: Which area(s) do you consider most threatened in New Hanover County that need the district’s immediate attention; why and how will you address them?

A: The areas I consider most threatened are waterways with ongoing water-quality concerns, such as Bradley Creek, Hewletts Creek, Burnt Mill Creek, and Greenfield Lake. We are currently working on the Pages Creek Watershed Restoration Plan, which is focused on improving water quality and reducing stormwater impacts. If that approach is successful, I would like to use similar methods to address other waterways throughout New Hanover County.Q: How do you handle conflict between landowners and conservation interests?A: Most of the time, conflict can be handled through proper education about our programs and the options available to landowners. I also serve as the Area 6 Education Delegate, which has given me the opportunity to help improve conservation education and better explain how these programs can benefit both landowners and conservation efforts.Q: Seeing as oftentimes the awareness of the soil and water conservation district’s role is low, what will you do to help educate the public on its importance?A: I will continue to grow our BMP Tour program so more people can see firsthand what the district does. I also want to continue working with staff to increase our social media presence and reach more people in the community with information about our programs and conservation efforts.Q: Do you think the district’s funding is adequate — explain. What would you do to address partnerships or sources that could help with its financial needs?A: No, I do not think the district’s funding is adequate. We need to continue pushing for more state funding, especially for programs like the Community Conservation Assistance Program (CCAP), but we also need adequate staffing so we can fully meet our responsibilities in the county. Part of addressing that is continuing to show the county the value of the board, the work we do, and the services we provide to the community.Q: How would you rate the district’s functioning on a scale of one to 10? Why?A: I would give the district an 8 out of 10 because there is always room for improvement. Right now, we are in the process of bringing in a new district director and there are also several resolutions we are still working to complete. Once we get those things completed, I think we’ll be in a better place.Q: What impresses you most about the job the current board is doing and what do you think needs improving?A: What impresses me most is how well the board is able to work together and solve issues relatively quickly, even for a government board. I am especially proud of the work involving Eagles Island, the Pages Creek Restoration Plan, and our new strategic plan.

Right now, I would not say the board itself needs major improvement. The main focus is getting our new district director fully up to speed on the conservation issues, current projects, and priorities we are already working on.