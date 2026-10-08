deAndré Corniffe is running for the New Hanover County Soil and Water District

NHC Soil & Water Conservation District

Party affiliation: Nonpartisan (Soil and Water Supervisor races are officially nonpartisan)

Career: Senior operations administrator at FedEx Ground; ramp agent at Piedmont Airlines; former medical support technician, tech analyst, carpenter foreman, customer service agent, and long‑time small business owner in caregiving services.

Degree: Associate in applied science, computer engineering technology — Cape Fear Community College; engineering studies through Naval Electronic Systems Engineering Center Co‑op; additional technical and vocational certifications across operations, logistics, and mechanical systems

Career: Business owner

Q: Why are you seeking to become a representative of New Hanover County’s Soil & Water District? What in your prior work history and expertise prepares you for this role?

A: I’m seeking this role because of New Hanover County’s environmental challenges — flooding, stormwater failures, erosion, and development pressure — require representation that understands how land, infrastructure, and people interact. My career has been built on operations, logistics, engineering principles, and problem‑solving, all of which translate directly to conservation work.

Across FedEx Ground, Piedmont Airlines, and my years in caregiving and technical roles, I’ve managed:

Complex systems with safety and compliance requirements

Coordination between public agencies, private landowners, and community stakeholders

Infrastructure‑related problem solving

Emergency response and operational continuity

This background prepares me to approach conservation with both technical discipline and community awareness.

Q: Name three initiatives the district has played a major role in that helped the county’s conservation efforts, and what specific conservation plan would you like to update?

A: Three major initiatives the district has supported include:

Farmland Preservation & Voluntary Agricultural Districts — protecting agricultural land from development pressure.

Cost‑share programs for erosion control and water quality — helping landowners install best‑management practices (BMPs).

— helping landowners install best‑management practices (BMPs). Stormwater education and conservation partnerships — including rain‑garden programs, soil health outreach, and water‑quality monitoring.

The conservation plan I would prioritize updating is the Countywide Soil and Water Resource Conservation Plan, specifically:

Flood‑risk mapping

Stormwater basin capacity analysis

Urban runoff mitigation strategies

Climate‑resilience standards for BMPs

This plan needs modernization to reflect current development density and climate impacts.

Q: What needs to happen in New Hanover County to combat flooding and the impacts of climate change?

A: Three things:

Modernize stormwater infrastructure — many systems were built for rainfall patterns that no longer exist.

Increase upstream retention — more detention basins, wetlands restoration, and permeable surfaces.

Strengthen land‑use decisions — development must account for hydrology, not just zoning.

Climate change is amplifying rainfall intensity and tidal flooding. The county must shift from reactive drainage fixes to proactive watershed‑level planning.

Q: What would you like to see in terms of stormwater infrastructure over the next year?

A: Stormwater must be treated as critical infrastructure, not an afterthought. I would address:

A countywide audit of stormwater capacity — identify undersized pipes, clogged ditches, and failing basins

Pilot projects for green infrastructure — bioswales, permeable pavement, and expanded rain‑garden programs

Better coordination between municipalities and the county — Wilmington, Leland, Carolina Beach, and the unincorporated areas must operate from the same hydrologic data

Q: Which areas are most threatened and need immediate attention? Why and how will you address them?

A: The most threatened areas include:

Northern county watershed — rapid development without adequate stormwater retention

Western bank of the Cape Fear River — erosion, industrial runoff, and tidal flooding

Low‑lying neighborhoods in Wilmington — chronic flooding from outdated drainage systems

I would address these through:

Targeted BMP installations

Partnerships with municipalities and landowners

Updated watershed modeling

Prioritizing conservation easements in high‑risk zones

Q: How do you handle conflict between landowners and conservation interests?

A: By approaching both sides with respect, clarity, and data.

Listen to landowner concerns

Explain the conservation need in practical terms

Show how BMPs can benefit both the landowner and the watershed

Use voluntary, incentive‑based programs whenever possible

Conflict is best resolved through transparency and collaboration, not mandates.

Q: Awareness of the district’s role is often low. What will you do to educate the public?

A: The district must be visible, approachable, and relevant to everyday residents. I would have:

Community workshops on flooding, soil health, and stormwater solutions

Partnerships with schools and civic groups

Clear, accessible online resources

Presence at community events

Social media outreach with practical tips

Q: Is the district’s funding adequate? What partnerships or sources could help?

A: Funding is not fully adequate for the scale of today’s environmental challenges. To strengthen resources, I would pursue:

State and federal conservation grants

Partnerships with UNCW, Cape Fear River Watch, and local nonprofits

Collaboration with municipalities to share data and project costs

Private‑sector partnerships for BMP installations and watershed restoration

The district needs diversified funding to meet modern demands.

Q: How would you rate the district’s functioning on a scale of 1–10? Why?

A: I would rate it a 7. The district is staffed by dedicated professionals and volunteers who work hard with limited resources. They deliver strong educational programs and landowner support. However, the county’s rapid development and climate pressures require:

More modernized planning

More aggressive watershed management

Stronger public engagement

The district is solid — but it must evolve.

Q: What impresses you most about the current board, and what needs improving?

A: I’m most impressed by:

Their commitment to voluntary conservation

Their collaboration with landowners

Their consistency in public meetings and outreach

What needs improvement: