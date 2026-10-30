Election 2026: Candidates forum for the NC House 17 and 19, State Senate District 8
Recorded live at Leland Town Hall on October 14, WHQR joined Port City Daily, WECT, and The Seahawk to put questions to the three Democrats, one Republican, and one Libertarian running for state House and Senate seats representing parts of Brunswick and New Hanover County.
Find more of WHQR's 2026 general election coverage here.
On today’s show, our forum for candidates running for general assembly to represent parts of the Cape Fear region.
In House District 17, covering northern and western Brunswick County, we had Republican incumbent Frank Iler and Democratic challenger Dennis Breen. In House District 19, covering southeastern and coastal Brunswick and southern New Hanover County, we had Republican incumbent Charlie Miller — who responded to our candidate's questionnaire but didn’t attend our forum — and Democratic challenger Scott Nasiff.
In Senate District 8, covering Columbus and Brunswick counties and the ‘notch’ in downtown Wilmington, we had Republican incumbent Bill Rabon, who didn’t respond to our questionnaire or forum invitation, Democratic challenger Richard Combes, and Libertarian challenger Tim White.
Our MC for the night was the venerable Jon Evans from WECT. Emily Sawaked from Port City Daily asked questions, along with my colleague Aaleah McConnell and me for WHQR.
This forum was recorded live at Leland Town Hall on Wednesday, October 14th. This online and podcast version has only been edited for audio quality and sound levels.
Below: Candidates' answers to our lightning-round 'show of hands' questions, and video of the forum.
Do you support the constitutional amendment to lower the maximum income-tax rate from 7% to 3.5%?
Yes: Iler, White
No: Breen, Combes, Nassif
Do you support the constitutional amendment allowing the General Assembly to enact laws to limit increases on local property-tax rates?
Yes: Iler, White
No: Breen, Combes, Nassif
Do you support changing the per-pupil allotment formula?
Yes: Combes, Iler, Combes, Nassif, White
No: Breen
Do you support the continuation of funding for the Opportunity Scholarship Program?
Yes: Iler
NO: Breen, Combes, Nassif, White
Do you support making documentation of how legislative lines are drawn public?
Yes: All
No: None
Do you support legislation that would make your emails subject to public records law?
Yes: All
No: None
Do you agree that the state corporate tax rate should be zero?
Yes: None
No: All
Do you support lifting the $31 million annual cap for the film grant?
Yes: Combes, Iler, Nassif
No: Breen, White