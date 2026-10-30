Election 2026: Candidates forum for the NC House 17 and 19, State Senate District 8

Find more of WHQR's 2026 general election coverage here.

On today’s show, our forum for candidates running for general assembly to represent parts of the Cape Fear region.

In House District 17, covering northern and western Brunswick County, we had Republican incumbent Frank Iler and Democratic challenger Dennis Breen. In House District 19, covering southeastern and coastal Brunswick and southern New Hanover County, we had Republican incumbent Charlie Miller — who responded to our candidate's questionnaire but didn’t attend our forum — and Democratic challenger Scott Nasiff.

In Senate District 8, covering Columbus and Brunswick counties and the ‘notch’ in downtown Wilmington, we had Republican incumbent Bill Rabon, who didn’t respond to our questionnaire or forum invitation, Democratic challenger Richard Combes, and Libertarian challenger Tim White.

Our MC for the night was the venerable Jon Evans from WECT. Emily Sawaked from Port City Daily asked questions, along with my colleague Aaleah McConnell and me for WHQR.

This forum was recorded live at Leland Town Hall on Wednesday, October 14th. This online and podcast version has only been edited for audio quality and sound levels.

Below: Candidates' answers to our lightning-round 'show of hands' questions, and video of the forum.

Do you support the constitutional amendment to lower the maximum income-tax rate from 7% to 3.5%?

Yes: Iler, White

No: Breen, Combes, Nassif

Do you support the constitutional amendment allowing the General Assembly to enact laws to limit increases on local property-tax rates?

Yes: Iler, White

No: Breen, Combes, Nassif

Do you support changing the per-pupil allotment formula?

Yes: Combes, Iler, Combes, Nassif, White

No: Breen

Do you support the continuation of funding for the Opportunity Scholarship Program?

Yes: Iler

NO: Breen, Combes, Nassif, White

Do you support making documentation of how legislative lines are drawn public?

Yes: All

No: None

Do you support legislation that would make your emails subject to public records law?

Yes: All

No: None

Do you agree that the state corporate tax rate should be zero?

Yes: None

No: All

Do you support lifting the $31 million annual cap for the film grant?

Yes: Combes, Iler, Nassif

No: Breen, White