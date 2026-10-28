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Election 2026: Candidates forum for North Carolina Congressional District 7

By Benjamin Schachtman
Published October 28, 2026 at 2:54 PM EDT
WHQR

Recorded live at UNCW's Burney Center on October 7, WHQR joined Port City Daily, WECT, and The Seahawk to put questions to the Democratic and Libertarian challengers running against longtime Republican incumbent David Rouzer, who did not attend.

Find more of our 2026 election coverage here.

This month, WHQR joined Port City Daily, WECT, and UNCW’s The Seahawk to hold candidate forums for local, state, and congressional candidates representing the Cape Fear region.

On today’s show, our forum for candidates running for North Carolina’s Congressional District Seven — which covers the southeastern part of the state and reaches up to near the Fayetteville size. Longtime Republican incumbent David Rouzer didn’t respond to our candidate questionnaire, and ultimately declined our invitation to our forum without giving a reason. His two challengers did attend, though – Democrat Dr. Kimberly Hardy and Libertarian Maad Abu Ghazalah.

Our MC for the night was the venerable Jon Evans from WECT. Questions were asked by Brenna Flanagan from Port City Daily, Sophie Barton for The Seahawk, and myself for WHQR.

This forum was recorded live at the UNCW Burney Center on Monday, October 12. This online and podcast version has only been edited for audio quality.

This year’s forums featured a lighting round, where candidates responded to yes-or-no questions with a show of hands, which might be confusing, so we’ve included a tally of responses below, as well as video from the evening.

Would you vote to end the Iran War?

Yes: Both

Would you support ending financial military assistance to Ukraine?

Yes: Abu-Ghazalah

No: Hardy

Would you support ending financial military assistance to Israel?

Yes: Both

Would you vote to end the Electoral College?

Yes: Yes

Would you vote to abolish the U.S. Department of Education?

No: Both

Would you vote to fully fund the IDEA (Individuals with Disabilities Act) program? 

Yes: Both

Would you support an individual payer system for health care?*

No: Abu-Ghazalah

Would you support a federal film incentive?

Yes: Hardy

No: Abu-Ghazalah

*This question may have been confusing — we meant to ask about a single payer. When Hardy asked, and Evans clarified, Hardy said she’d support a single-payer system, as she had said elsewhere. Abu-Ghazalah has said elsewhere he supports private options for healthcare but also a safety net for unexpected or catastrophic events.

New Hanover County legislative, congressional candidate forums

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Benjamin Schachtman
Ben Schachtman is a journalist and editor with a focus on local government accountability. He began reporting for Port City Daily in the Wilmington area in 2016 and took over as managing editor there in 2018. He’s a graduate of Rutgers College and later received his MA from NYU and his PhD from SUNY-Stony Brook, both in English Literature. He loves spending time with his wife and playing rock'n'roll very loudly. You can reach him at BSchachtman@whqr.org and find him on Twitter @Ben_Schachtman.
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