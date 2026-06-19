Meeting people where they are: NPR's Tamara Keith on covering people and politics
This year's WHQR luncheon guest was Tamara Keith, Senior Political Correspondent and co-host of the NPR Politics Podcast. Keith spoke about covering the president, the shooting at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner, and her new series, Swing Shift, a long-term project to document the perspectives of voters in swing states. Keith also took questions from our audience and sat down with WHQR News Director Ben Schachtman.
Earlier this month, NPR's Tamara Keith was our guest and keynote speaker at WHQR's annual luncheon. She joins a list of NPR luminaries who have visited Wilmington to speak to WHQR members. You can find remarks and interviews with past guests below:
- Shooting the Messenger: NPR's Leila Fadel on the First Amendment and a free press
- "Take the hits and keep on going": A conversation about journalism with NPR's Scott Simon
- CoastLine: NPR Founding Mother Susan Stamberg on the changing rules of journalism, understanding modern art, and Mama Stamberg's cranberry relish