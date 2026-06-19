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Meeting people where they are: NPR's Tamara Keith on covering people and politics

By Benjamin Schachtman
Published June 19, 2026 at 2:49 PM EDT

This year's WHQR luncheon guest was Tamara Keith, Senior Political Correspondent and co-host of the NPR Politics Podcast. Keith spoke about covering the president, the shooting at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner, and her new series, Swing Shift, a long-term project to document the perspectives of voters in swing states. Keith also took questions from our audience and sat down with WHQR News Director Ben Schachtman.

Earlier this month, NPR's Tamara Keith was our guest and keynote speaker at WHQR's annual luncheon. She joins a list of NPR luminaries who have visited Wilmington to speak to WHQR members. You can find remarks and interviews with past guests below:

The Newsroom
Benjamin Schachtman
Ben Schachtman is a journalist and editor with a focus on local government accountability. He began reporting for Port City Daily in the Wilmington area in 2016 and took over as managing editor there in 2018. He’s a graduate of Rutgers College and later received his MA from NYU and his PhD from SUNY-Stony Brook, both in English Literature. He loves spending time with his wife and playing rock'n'roll very loudly. You can reach him at BSchachtman@whqr.org and find him on Twitter @Ben_Schachtman.
See stories by Benjamin Schachtman