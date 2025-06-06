Shooting the Messenger: NPR's Leila Fadel on the First Amendment and a free press

On this week’s edition of The Newsroom, we’re hearing from Leila Fadel – host of NPR’s Morning Edition and the Up First podcast. She’s an award-winning journalist who has covered conflict and culture in the Middle East for McClatchy and the Washington Post and reported on the Arab Spring as NPR’s international correspondent in Cairo. In the US she’s covered the fallout from the murder of George Floyd — and the deep-seated problems in American healthcare, exposed further by the Covid pandemic.

Fadel came to Wilmington last month to speak at WHQR’s annual luncheon. On this edition, you’ll hear her remarks, plus a lively Q-and-A session with the audience. She also made time for a meal with the news staff, and a one-on-one interview.