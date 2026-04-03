Carolina Public Press series on 'wandering officers,' and a conversation with State Auditor Dave Boliek
On today's show, Lucas Thomae from Carolina Public Press talks about 'wandering officers,' who are fired or resign under suspicion — only to pop up at another agency later. And a conversation with Republican State Auditor Dave Boliek about his vision for the office, applying AI to government audits, and his promise to keep politics out of the job.
Recently, Carolina Public Press published "Stray Cops," a three-part series by Lucas Thomae, looking at 'wandering officers.' The series looks at some of the most concerning examples, some of the systemic reasons the issue persists, and some ways the problem could be addressed.
You can find Thomae's reporting here:
- ‘Wandering officers’ widespread across NC police agencies
- How NC fails to track and prevent ‘wandering officers’
- Changes to NC policies and laws could reduce hiring of ‘wandering officers
Plus, the audio version of WHQR News Director Ben Schachtman's interview with State Auditor Dave Boliek. We previously ran a profile-style version of this interview in our Sunday Edition newsletter, which you can find here: Catching flounder is easy. Transforming government efficiency is hard.