© 2025 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
News Classical 91.3 Wilmington 92.7 Wilmington 96.7 Southport
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
91.3fm and 92.7fm are experiencing interference. We are working to correct the issue and hope to have a clear signal back soon. We apologize for the inconvenience.
Local
The Newsroom

Do or DEI; Pender County vs. The Pender Post

By Benjamin Schachtman,
Nikolai Mather
Published July 13, 2025 at 11:53 AM EDT

On this edition, The Assembly’s Erin Gretzinger on the rapidly shifting landscape of DEI policy in North Carolina higher education. Plus, WHQR's Nikolai Mather helps unpack the lawsuit between a Pender County newspaper and county officials — and the political context behind the litigation.

On today's show, we’re taking a look at recent reporting on the state of DEI in North Carolina higher education from our friends at The Assembly — who partnered with five student newspapers: The Daily Tar Heel at Chapel Hill, The Chronicle at Duke, Niner Times at UNC Charlotte, The Old Gold and Black at Wake Forest, and The Seahawk here in UNC Wilmington. The Assembly and the team of student journalists dug into how both public and private colleges and universities in North Carolina are navigating the complicated and sometimes uncertain terrain of DEI.

Related: In North Carolina, It’s Do or DEI

And, a look into a lawsuit between a Pender County newspaper and three sitting county commissioners. WHQR's Ben Schachtman and Nikolai Mather walk through the important political context underlying this drama.

Read more about Pender County:

Tags
The Newsroom Latest news
Benjamin Schachtman
Ben Schachtman is a journalist and editor with a focus on local government accountability. He began reporting for Port City Daily in the Wilmington area in 2016 and took over as managing editor there in 2018. He’s a graduate of Rutgers College and later received his MA from NYU and his PhD from SUNY-Stony Brook, both in English Literature. He loves spending time with his wife and playing rock'n'roll very loudly. You can reach him at BSchachtman@whqr.org and find him on Twitter @Ben_Schachtman.
See stories by Benjamin Schachtman
Nikolai Mather
Nikolai Mather is a Report for America corps member from Pittsboro, North Carolina. He covers rural communities in Pender County, Brunswick County and Columbus County. He graduated from UNC Charlotte with degrees in genocide studies and political science. Prior to his work with WHQR, he covered religion in Athens, Georgia and local politics in Charlotte, North Carolina. In his spare time, he likes working on cars and playing the harmonica. You can reach him at nmather@whqr.org.
See stories by Nikolai Mather