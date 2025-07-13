Do or DEI; Pender County vs. The Pender Post

On today's show, we’re taking a look at recent reporting on the state of DEI in North Carolina higher education from our friends at The Assembly — who partnered with five student newspapers: The Daily Tar Heel at Chapel Hill, The Chronicle at Duke, Niner Times at UNC Charlotte, The Old Gold and Black at Wake Forest, and The Seahawk here in UNC Wilmington. The Assembly and the team of student journalists dug into how both public and private colleges and universities in North Carolina are navigating the complicated and sometimes uncertain terrain of DEI.

And, a look into a lawsuit between a Pender County newspaper and three sitting county commissioners. WHQR's Ben Schachtman and Nikolai Mather walk through the important political context underlying this drama.

