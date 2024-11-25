© 2024 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
The Newsroom

Election 2024: Understanding campaign finance and the absentee ballots snafu

By Benjamin Schachtman,
Rachel Keith, Kelly Kenoyer
Published November 25, 2024 at 7:52 AM EST

On this episode of The Newsroom, we take a deep dive into what caused this year's consternation over absentee ballots and what might have prevented it (hint: better communication and more resources). Plus, a closer look at some of the campaign funding in local races — and some tips for how to check on candidate fundraising yourself.

First up, WHQR's Kelly Kenoyer and Ben Schachtman work through how 2,000 absentee ballots ended up uncounted after Election Night — and how a lack of communication around the process spiraled into bogus fraud claims and even calls to toss out legitimate ballots. We'll also take a look at the funding for the New Hanover County Board of Elections, and how that might have impacted the situation.

Then, WHQR's Rachel Keith highlights some of her work compiling and analyzing campaign finance reports. She broke down what individuals — and industries — supported candidates, as well as how funds moved between some candidates in 'safe' districts to other candidates in more contested races.

Campaign finance 101

To find campaign finance reports for candidates in local races, you'll want to visit your local Board of Elections site. New Hanover County is hosted here (make sure you pick the election year you want). For Brunswick County's here. Pender County's isn't available online yet.

For state representative and council of state races, you can find campaign finance reports here. You can search by 'entity' — usually a candidate's committee — or by transaction (including by specific donors). Note: Names can be tricky — there may be multiple committees for the same candidate if they're run for different offices; donors may also show up under variations on their name depending on how they were entered on reporting forms.

A few key terms:

  • Quarterly reports: These are the main reporting form for candidates, who have to file more frequently when they're appearing on an upcoming ballot. You can find info on what time periods these reports cover and when they're due here.
  • 48-hour report: Donations over $1,000 have to be reported, as the name implies, within 48 hours.
  • Receipts/expenditures: How much money the candidate has brought in, and spent, in both that reporting period and for the overall campaign.
  • Aggregated individual contribution: Small donations ($50 or less) don't require donor information.
  • Campaign limits: The current donation limit in North Carolina is $6,400 (with exceptions for recognized political parties and spouses). The limit applies to each election, meaning if there's a primary and general election, the total for one election year could be $12,800.

Links:

Benjamin Schachtman
Ben Schachtman is a journalist and editor with a focus on local government accountability. He began reporting for Port City Daily in the Wilmington area in 2016 and took over as managing editor there in 2018. He’s a graduate of Rutgers College and later received his MA from NYU and his PhD from SUNY-Stony Brook, both in English Literature. He loves spending time with his wife and playing rock'n'roll very loudly. You can reach him at BSchachtman@whqr.org and find him on Twitter @Ben_Schachtman.
Rachel Keith
Rachel is a graduate of UNCW's Master of Public Administration program, specializing in Urban and Regional Policy and Planning. She also received a Master of Education and two Bachelor of Arts degrees in Political Science and French Language & Literature from NC State University. She served as WHQR's News Fellow from 2017-2019. Contact her by email: rkeith@whqr.org or on Twitter @RachelKWHQR
Kelly Kenoyer
Kelly Kenoyer is an Oregonian transplant on the East Coast. She attended University of Oregon’s School of Journalism as an undergraduate, and later received a Master’s in Journalism from University of Missouri- Columbia. Contact her by email at KKenoyer@whqr.org.
