From global warming warnings to medical breakthroughs, what a UNCW researcher is learning from crabeater seals

By Rachel Keith
Published August 19, 2023 at 10:41 AM EDT

On this episode of The Newsroom, a conversation with UNCW Assistant Professor Dr. Michael Tift about his recent research trips to Antarctica to study the most populous seal species on Earth: crabeaters. On his most recent visit, Dr. Tift saw firsthand the devastating loss of ice — an area equal to the size of Greenland.

We'll discuss Dr. Tift’s other research on how medical doctors can use carbon monoxide in minimizing damage to organs during surgeries or after injuries.

Plus, we’ll talk about Tift’s work with UNCW’s Marine Mammal Stranding Program. Just recently, Tift and his team responded to a pilot whale that washed up on shore in the Outer Banks.

    UNCW assistant professor Dr. Michael Tift with a crabeater seal in Antarctica. NMFS permit #25770
    Dr. Michael Tift
    /
    UNCW
    UNCW assistant professor Dr. Michael Tift with a crabeater seal in Antarctica. NMFS permit #25770

    Rachel Keith
    Rachel is a graduate of UNCW's Master of Public Administration program, specializing in Urban and Regional Policy and Planning. She also received a Master of Education and two Bachelor of Arts degrees in Political Science and French Language & Literature from NC State University. She served as WHQR's News Fellow from 2017-2019. Contact her by email: rkeith@whqr.org or on Twitter @RachelKWHQR
