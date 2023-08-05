Preventing the "violent denial of diversity," and a petition for poison-free parks

Red pill or blue pill?

On this episode, we're taking a Glitterpill.

The name is a play on the red-pill meme, born from the Matrix movies and adopted by various strains of online extremism. Glitterpill, LLC aims to combat that extremism — and help stakeholders better understand the kinds of radicalization that lead to it.

Glitterpill was co-founded by Samantha Kutner and Bjorn Ihler.

Ihler, who joins us today, is an internationally renowned expert on counter-terrorism and preventing radicalization into violent extremism — and has helped advise some of our coverage in the past.

He joins us today, along with C.L. Murray, who has also worked with Bjorn with the Khalifa Institute. Murray is a UNCW lecturer and a researcher and data lead for Giltterpill — and you might recognizer her from last summer’s Newsroom, where we took a deep dive on the Proud Boys.

We'll also be talking to Evan Folds, a supervisor with the New Hanover Soil and Water Conservation District, to try and answer a loaded, but pretty important question: Why are we spraying poisons on playgrounds on purpose?

Links: