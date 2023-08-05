Preventing the "violent denial of diversity," and a petition for poison-free parks
Today, we're sitting down with members of Glitterpill, LLC, a company that focuses on threats to democracy and what founder Bjorn Ihler calls "the violent denial of diversity." We’ll look at how extreme beliefs work — across international boundaries, between the not-so-meaningful divide between online and real life, and in the many subtle spaces between acceptable politics and extreme beliefs.
We’ll also check in on a petition to ban harmful chemicals from Wilmington and New Hanover County parks.
Red pill or blue pill?
On this episode, we're taking a Glitterpill.
The name is a play on the red-pill meme, born from the Matrix movies and adopted by various strains of online extremism. Glitterpill, LLC aims to combat that extremism — and help stakeholders better understand the kinds of radicalization that lead to it.
Glitterpill was co-founded by Samantha Kutner and Bjorn Ihler.
Ihler, who joins us today, is an internationally renowned expert on counter-terrorism and preventing radicalization into violent extremism — and has helped advise some of our coverage in the past.
He joins us today, along with C.L. Murray, who has also worked with Bjorn with the Khalifa Institute. Murray is a UNCW lecturer and a researcher and data lead for Giltterpill — and you might recognizer her from last summer’s Newsroom, where we took a deep dive on the Proud Boys.
We'll also be talking to Evan Folds, a supervisor with the New Hanover Soil and Water Conservation District, to try and answer a loaded, but pretty important question: Why are we spraying poisons on playgrounds on purpose?
Links:
- Glitterpill, LLC
- More about Glitterpill, from the Khalifa Ihler Institute
- The Martyrs of the Far Right: Accountability After January 6th (From Glitterpill's 'Insights')
- Evan Folds' petition: Safe Parks & Natural Land Care in Wilmington & New Hanover County
- Soil and water supervisor rallies against reliance on synthetic chemicals in public parks (Port City Daily)
- Pesticide use on Wilmington parks and playgrounds concerns official (StarNews)