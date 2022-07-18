This week on The Newsroom: Neofascism, irony, and leaderless resistance... yes, we're talking about the Proud Boys

On the next episode of the Newsroom, a deep dive on the Proud Boys. We'll be joined by C.L. Murray, a researcher who worked with the Khalifa Ihler Institute to produce a detailed report on the far-right group at the request of the Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the United States Capitol.

We’ll trace the history of the neo-fascist group, and explain why the Proud Boys’ protective layer of irony has made it hard to get a grip on their ideology — and their endgame.

Plus, we’ll look at the ‘leaderless resistance’ model the Proud Boys have embraced following the Jan. 6 attack on the capital, and why that’s driven them to up at meetings and events here in New Hanover County.