© 2022 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
News Classical 91.3 Wilmington 92.7 Wilmington 96.7 Southport
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local

This week on The Newsroom: Neofascism, irony, and leaderless resistance... yes, we're talking about the Proud Boys

WHQR
Published July 18, 2022 at 2:55 PM EDT
the_newsroom_1.png

Many things about the Proud Boys, including their name, are a joke. But that doesn't make them harmless. In fact, it's what makes them dangerous. On this episode, we'll sit down with a researcher whose team compiled a report on the group for the January 6th Committee.

On the next episode of the Newsroom, a deep dive on the Proud Boys. We'll be joined by C.L. Murray, a researcher who worked with the Khalifa Ihler Institute to produce a detailed report on the far-right group at the request of the Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the United States Capitol.

We’ll trace the history of the neo-fascist group, and explain why the Proud Boys’ protective layer of irony has made it hard to get a grip on their ideology — and their endgame.

Plus, we’ll look at the ‘leaderless resistance’ model the Proud Boys have embraced following the Jan. 6 attack on the capital, and why that’s driven them to up at meetings and events here in New Hanover County.

Local