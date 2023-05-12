© 2023 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
Three new faces in New Hanover County politics

By Benjamin Schachtman
Published May 12, 2023 at 1:40 PM EDT
On today's show, we sit down with Jill Hopman and Nevin Carr, the newly-minted chairs of the Democratic and Republican parties in New Hanover County. Plus, excerpts from our recent interview with Dane Scalise, who was recently appointed to the New Hanover County Board of Commissioners.

Guests for this episode:

  • Jill Hopman, Chair of the New Hanover County Democratic Party
  • Nevin Carr, III, Chair of the New Hanover County Republican Party
  • New Hanover County Commissioner Dane Scalise

Links:

Benjamin Schachtman
Ben Schachtman is a journalist and editor with a focus on local government accountability. He began reporting for Port City Daily in the Wilmington area in 2016 and took over as managing editor there in 2018. He’s a graduate of Rutgers College and later received his MA from NYU and his PhD from SUNY-Stony Brook, both in English Literature. He loves spending time with his wife and playing rock'n'roll very loudly. You can reach him at BSchachtman@whqr.org and find him on Twitter @Ben_Schachtman.
