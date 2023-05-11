© 2023 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
the_newsroom_1.png
The Newsroom

Special episode: An in-depth interview with New Hanover County's newest commissioner, Dane Scalise

By Benjamin Schachtman
Published May 11, 2023 at 7:53 AM EDT
Ways To Subscribe
newsroom_logo.png

On today’s special episode, an in-depth conversation with Dane Scalise, who was recently appointed to the New Hanover County Board of Commissioners.

Since Scalise was nominated by the New Hanover County Republican party and appointed by the board of commissioners, we didn’t have our usual opportunity to interview him as a candidate — to get to know both his general philosophy on governance and his thoughts on specific policies. So, we invited him to come to the WHQR studios in downtown Wilmington. We ended up having a wide-ranging conversation, covering a number of issues facing New Hanover County — including economic development, affordable housing, public transportation, and public safety.

While we’ll be airing excerpts of this interview elsewhere, we wanted to present the entire conversation, so listeners who don’t know Scalise, or don’t know him well, can get a better sense of how he’ll approach his new role.

Benjamin Schachtman
Ben Schachtman is a journalist and editor with a focus on local government accountability. He began reporting for Port City Daily in the Wilmington area in 2016 and took over as managing editor there in 2018. He’s a graduate of Rutgers College and later received his MA from NYU and his PhD from SUNY-Stony Brook, both in English Literature. He loves spending time with his wife and playing rock'n'roll very loudly. You can reach him at BSchachtman@whqr.org and find him on Twitter @Ben_Schachtman.
