Special episode: An in-depth interview with New Hanover County's newest commissioner, Dane Scalise

Since Scalise was nominated by the New Hanover County Republican party and appointed by the board of commissioners, we didn’t have our usual opportunity to interview him as a candidate — to get to know both his general philosophy on governance and his thoughts on specific policies. So, we invited him to come to the WHQR studios in downtown Wilmington. We ended up having a wide-ranging conversation, covering a number of issues facing New Hanover County — including economic development, affordable housing, public transportation, and public safety.

While we’ll be airing excerpts of this interview elsewhere, we wanted to present the entire conversation, so listeners who don’t know Scalise, or don’t know him well, can get a better sense of how he’ll approach his new role.

