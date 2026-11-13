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WHQR Presents...

WHQR Presents ... From a Poet's Point of View: Never Forget 1898

By WHQR Staff
Published November 13, 2026 at 11:54 AM EST
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From a Poet’s Point of View — it's from Speak Ya Peace NC, a poetry collective and platform that facilitates art and conversations about issues stemming from racism and other forms of oppression and discrimination. Today’s show is a meditation on the 1898 Wilmington coup and massacre.

Below: Upcoming poetry event

Speak Ya Peace's Pause for Poetry: Never Forget 1898
The Fuzzy Needle
716 S. 17th St., Wilmington
Friday, November 20
Doors at 6:30 p.m. — Event at 7 p.m.
Cover: $10
BYOB

kroberts

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WHQR Presents... Culture/Arts
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