Getting high in NC, legally, sort of... plus, crime labs, Grand Juries, and jail inspections
On this episode, we dig into the complicated world of cannabanoids and drug laws. Plus, the latest on the civil suit filed by the former director of the drug lab once run by the Wilmington Police Department, and a trip down the rabbit hole of North Carolina's notoriously opaque Grand Jury system.
Links:
- All marijuana is still illegal in North Carolina. But getting high on cannabis is easy — and legal
- Lawsuit claims authorities downplayed Wilmington crime lab issues, kept quiet about missing drugs
- Allegations in Wilmington crime lab lawsuit against Ben David dismissed, other claims still active
- North Carolina Superior Court Judges' Benchbook
This week I learned that all NC grand juries are required to annually inspect the county jail and file a report. Yesterday I walked into the New Hanover County courthouse and asked the civil clerks for that report, which they promptly handed over. Any other reporters tried this? pic.twitter.com/QbMJ2eNdxz— Ben Schachtman (@Ben_Schachtman) July 7, 2023