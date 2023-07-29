© 2023 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
Port City Politics

Getting high in NC, legally, sort of... plus, crime labs, Grand Juries, and jail inspections

By Benjamin Schachtman,
Michael Praats
Published July 29, 2023 at 12:26 PM EDT
Ways To Subscribe

On this episode, we dig into the complicated world of cannabanoids and drug laws. Plus, the latest on the civil suit filed by the former director of the drug lab once run by the Wilmington Police Department, and a trip down the rabbit hole of North Carolina's notoriously opaque Grand Jury system.

Ben Schachtman is a journalist and editor with a focus on local government accountability. He began reporting for Port City Daily in the Wilmington area in 2016 and took over as managing editor there in 2018. He’s a graduate of Rutgers College and later received his MA from NYU and his PhD from SUNY-Stony Brook, both in English Literature. He loves spending time with his wife and playing rock'n'roll very loudly. You can reach him at BSchachtman@whqr.org and find him on Twitter @Ben_Schachtman.
