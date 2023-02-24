Allegations in Wilmington crime lab lawsuit against Ben David dismissed, other claims still active

Legal allegations made by the former Wilmington crime lab director against District Attorney Ben David have been dismissed in Superior Court by Judge Allen Cobb.

The former director, Bethany Pridgen MacGilvray (who goes by Pridgen), filed the suit last summer. Many of her legal claims stem from the fallout from the firing of William Peltzer, a crime lab employee, by the Wilmington Police Department, for ‘untruthfulness.’

Pridgen alleged that Peltzer was responsible for mishandled and even missing drugs — something she testified to as an expert witness for the state while being cross-examined by a defense attorney. She claimed that, following this testimony, she was denied a job at the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office when the lab was transferred there from the Wilmington Police Department in the wake of Pelzter’s firing. Pridgen claimed that David, who had long been a supporter, turned against her during this period of time.

David said he was glad to hear the civil filings against him had been dismissed.

“I was pleased to see that Ms. MacGilvray’s lawsuit against me and the District Attorney’s Office was summarily dismissed by the Honorable Allen Cobb. From the beginning, I believed that her claims were wholly without merit and would be dismissed once they reached a courtroom,” David told WHQR.

Other parts of the lawsuit, including claims against Wilmington Police Chief Donny Williams and Sheriff Ed McMahon, are still active. The courts recently ruled that the City of Wilmington and the Sheriff’s Office are not protected by sovereign immunity, which will allow the case to move forward.

Currently, both parties are engaged in the discovery period, collecting evidence for a potential trial.