SCOTUS rules on NC cases, culture wars on college campus, and Novant fires NHRMC president

WHQR's tower site is undergoing maintenance over the next few weeks. 91.3 FM will occasionally operate at low power to protect the safety of workers onsite. If you have trouble receiving us on your radio you can listen online at WHQR-dot-org, through our app or on your smart speaker.
First up on this episode, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled on two cases coming out of North Carolina this week — one dealing with the dubious 'independent state legislator' theory, and the other with affirmative action for colleges and universities. Then, a messy story about how the culture wars are playing out at UNCW — and beyond. And, NHRMC President Shelbourn Stevens is, quite abruptly, out of a job.
Ben Schachtman is a journalist and editor with a focus on local government accountability. He began reporting for Port City Daily in the Wilmington area in 2016 and took over as managing editor there in 2018. He’s a graduate of Rutgers College and later received his MA from NYU and his PhD from SUNY-Stony Brook, both in English Literature. He loves spending time with his wife and playing rock'n'roll very loudly. You can reach him at BSchachtman@whqr.org and find him on Twitter @Ben_Schachtman.