Novant reportedly sacks NHRMC President Shelbourn Stevens

Note: This is a developing story.

Five sources told WHQR on background that Stevens had been fired on Thursday from his job leading NHRMC and Novant's Coastal Market.

A Novant Health spokesman confirmed Stevens' departure on Thursday evening, but did not specify under what terms he left the company.

"I can confirm Shelbourn Stevens is no longer with Novant Health and we appreciate his contributions to our organization over the years," the spokesperson said.

The reason for Stevens' exit from Novant is unclear.

During Stevens' tenure, NHRMC suffered from severe pandemic-related staffing shortages. Novant responded by utilizing traveling nurses — but their high wages took a chunk out of the company's bottom line and had a devastating impact on morale. When a 77-year-old patient died waiting for care last summer, a federal agency threatened to cut the hospital's Medicaid and Medicare contracts if conditions didn’t improve.

Novant has been able to improve conditions — escaping 'immediate jeopardy' with government regulators — and, by some reports, helped stabilize morale in part by pouring $65 million into its workforce.

According to Novant, "Jeff Lindsay will lead the region in the interim while we conduct the search for a replacement. Jeff is Novant Health’s executive vice president and chief operating officer. He has worked in healthcare for nearly 30 years and has been part of Novant Health since 1996."

