WHQR's tower site is undergoing maintenance over the next few weeks. 91.3 FM will occasionally operate at low power to protect the safety of workers onsite. If you have trouble receiving us on your radio you can listen online at WHQR-dot-org, through our app or on your smart speaker.
Port City Politics

Fentanyl fears redux, a trip to the GA, and Charlotte 'John Does' are stealing porn

By Benjamin Schachtman,
Michael Praats
Published June 3, 2023 at 1:18 PM EDT
This week, we start with an update to a story concerning officers exposed to powerful opioids during a traffic stop — and it looks like the story has changed considerably. Then, we're checking in on the General Assembly, the latest on the ATF's shifting policies, and the case of the stolen porn (which is, silly as sounds, still intellectual property).

Benjamin Schachtman
Ben Schachtman is a journalist and editor with a focus on local government accountability. He began reporting for Port City Daily in the Wilmington area in 2016 and took over as managing editor there in 2018. He’s a graduate of Rutgers College and later received his MA from NYU and his PhD from SUNY-Stony Brook, both in English Literature. He loves spending time with his wife and playing rock'n'roll very loudly. You can reach him at BSchachtman@whqr.org and find him on Twitter @Ben_Schachtman.
Michael Praats
