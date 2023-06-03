Fentanyl fears redux, a trip to the GA, and Charlotte 'John Does' are stealing porn
This week, we start with an update to a story concerning officers exposed to powerful opioids during a traffic stop — and it looks like the story has changed considerably. Then, we're checking in on the General Assembly, the latest on the ATF's shifting policies, and the case of the stolen porn (which is, silly as sounds, still intellectual property).
Links:
- Assault charges dropped for suspect who allegedly threw drugs during arrest, ‘exposing’ several officers
- Cops say they're being poisoned by fentanyl. Experts say the risk is 'extremely low’ (NPR)
- What’s Really Going on in Those Police Fentanyl Exposure Videos? (NY Times)
- Science or superstition: Does exposure to fentanyl pose risks of overdose? (WECT)
- Port City Politics: What exaggerated fentanyl fears mean for cops (WHQR)
- Enforcement of ATF rule redefining short-barreled rifles starts June 1
- "It's All Natural" — From The Wilmington Dive, a collaboration between WHQR and The Assembly