Port City Politics
Recusal confusion, public records delays, Julia Olson-Boseman, and Jimmy Hopkins

Published October 20, 2022 at 11:56 AM EDT
Port City Politics wide

On this episode we dig into questions about whether or not Wilmington Council Charlie Rivenbark should have recused himself from a recent rezoning vote. Plus, the Wilmington City Clerk’s office is taking a very long time to fulfill public records requests – which violates, at the very least, the spirit of state records law. And, the latest on upcoming stories on County Chairwoman Julia Olson-Boseman and now-former Cape Fear Community College Trustee Jimmy Hopkins.

Links:

Benjamin Schachtman
Ben Schachtman is a journalist and editor with a focus on local government accountability. He began reporting for Port City Daily in the Wilmington area in 2016 and took over as managing editor there in 2018. He’s a graduate of Rutgers College and later received his MA from NYU and his PhD from SUNY-Stony Brook, both in English Literature. He loves spending time with his wife and playing rock'n'roll very loudly. You can reach him at BSchachtman@whqr.org and find him on Twitter @Ben_Schachtman.
