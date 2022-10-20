Recusal confusion, public records delays, Julia Olson-Boseman, and Jimmy Hopkins
On this episode we dig into questions about whether or not Wilmington Council Charlie Rivenbark should have recused himself from a recent rezoning vote. Plus, the Wilmington City Clerk’s office is taking a very long time to fulfill public records requests – which violates, at the very least, the spirit of state records law. And, the latest on upcoming stories on County Chairwoman Julia Olson-Boseman and now-former Cape Fear Community College Trustee Jimmy Hopkins.
