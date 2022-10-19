Wilmington Councilman Rivenbark challenged on whether he should recuse himself from rezoning vote

Spears said he had received information insinuating that Rivenbark is employed by the firm involved in a proposed conditional district rezoning for the city to develop 248 apartment units on River Road.

Rivenbark is one of numerous senior Vice Presidents of Cape Fear Commercial. The company’s development division, Cape Fear Development, is managing the project in question.

At the meeting, Spears said Rivenbark should recuse himself from the vote on whether to approve the rezoning if he was involved.

KS: “That's what I'm asking; are you part of the deal? You just act like you didn't know what I was talking about?”

CB: “The answer is no.”

KS: “You're not involved?”

CB: “I mean, how do you want me to say it?”

KS: “I want you to say ‘no, I'm not involved.’”

CB: “No, I'm not involved.”

KS: “Thank you, sir.”

CB: “God!”

Mayor Bill Saffo said the council had received a letter at city hall containing that insinuation, but that the issue had already been addressed.

Rivenbark tells WHQR that he was contacted proactively by city attorney John Joye prior to the meeting and any potential concerns were resolved, which the city confirmed.

Rivenbark also says he is an independent contractor, and that Cape Fear Commercial and its development division are separated by “a corporate wall.” Cape Fear Commercial confirmed Rivenbark has no ownership interest in either company.

The ordinance passed with Spears dissenting.