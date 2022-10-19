© 2022 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
Local

Wilmington Councilman Rivenbark challenged on whether he should recuse himself from rezoning vote

WHQR | By Grace Vitaglione
Published October 19, 2022 at 5:49 PM EDT
IMG_7962.jpg
Grace Vitaglione
/
WHQR
City of Wilmington council meeting on Tuesday, October 18.

During Tuesday’s city council meeting, Councilmembers Kevin Spears and Charlie Rivenbark butted heads over whether Rivenbark was involved with a potential rezoning.

Spears said he had received information insinuating that Rivenbark is employed by the firm involved in a proposed conditional district rezoning for the city to develop 248 apartment units on River Road.

Rivenbark is one of numerous senior Vice Presidents of Cape Fear Commercial. The company’s development division, Cape Fear Development, is managing the project in question.

At the meeting, Spears said Rivenbark should recuse himself from the vote on whether to approve the rezoning if he was involved.

KS: “That's what I'm asking; are you part of the deal? You just act like you didn't know what I was talking about?”

CB: “The answer is no.”

KS: “You're not involved?”

CB: “I mean, how do you want me to say it?”

KS: “I want you to say ‘no, I'm not involved.’”

CB: “No, I'm not involved.”

KS: “Thank you, sir.”

CB: “God!”

Mayor Bill Saffo said the council had received a letter at city hall containing that insinuation, but that the issue had already been addressed.

Rivenbark tells WHQR that he was contacted proactively by city attorney John Joye prior to the meeting and any potential concerns were resolved, which the city confirmed.

Rivenbark also says he is an independent contractor, and that Cape Fear Commercial and its development division are separated by “a corporate wall.” Cape Fear Commercial confirmed Rivenbark has no ownership interest in either company.

The ordinance passed with Spears dissenting.

