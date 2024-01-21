© 2024 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
Cape Fear Rundown

CFR: The Warming Shelter is necessary; updates in trial for TRU Colors

By Camille Mojica
Published January 21, 2024 at 9:18 AM EST
Camille Mojica
/
WHQR
The Cape Fear Rundown podcast is written and produced by Camille Mojica.

Welcome back to the Cape Fear Rundown. This week, we talk to Kelly about the Warming Shelter and what it is, and then Ben has updates for us in the TRU Colors double-homicide case we didn't touch on last week.

Show Notes:
Thanks for tuning in this week.

Here’s the Warming Shelter’s Facebook page where you can find information about items they need and volunteer positions they have open.

Last week’s CFR: Closing Mosley, and what mountains of court docs can tell us…

The New Yorker’s piece on TRU Colors:A Brewery’s Anti-Violence Mission, Complicated by a Killing (2022)

Some WHQR Reporting on TRU Colors:Given a platform to explain Tru Colors’ downfall, George Taylor attacks the media (2022)

Tru Colors survived tragedies and setbacks to get its beer on the market, but its business model remains contentious (2021)

The Newsroom’s episode about grand juries:Unprecedented: A twist in the TRU Colors murder case opens the black box of NC's grand juries

Port City Politics on the closing of TRU Colors:TRU Colors goes down swinging (2022)

Music this week: Macabre Plaza

Camille Mojica
Camille hails from Long Island, NY and graduated from Boston University with a BS in Journalism and double minors in Classical Civilizations and Philosophy. Her story focus revolves her deep care for children, young adults and mental health. You can reach her at cmojica@whqr.org.
