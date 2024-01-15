© 2024 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
Cape Fear Rundown

CFR: Closing Mosley, and what mountains of court docs can tell us...

By Camille Mojica
January 15, 2024 at 10:13 AM EST
Camille Mojica
The Cape Fear Rundown podcast is written and produced by Camille Mojica.

Welcome back to the Cape Fear Rundown. This week Rachel joins us to talk about updates on Mosley's Career Readiness Academy closing, and then Ben walks us through mountains of court documents.

Show Notes: 

Thanks for tuning in this week.

Rachel’s latest on Mosley:
Career Readiness Academy at Mosley students advocate for their high school program

Mosley announces closure of high school program, catching some, including school board members, off guard

The public comment form can be found here.

The New Yorker’s piece on TRU Colors:
A Brewery’s Anti-Violence Mission, Complicated by a Killing (2022)

Some WHQR Reporting on TRU Colors:
Given a platform to explain Tru Colors’ downfall, George Taylor attacks the media (2022)

Tru Colors survived tragedies and setbacks to get its beer on the market, but its business model remains contentious (2021)

The Newsroom’s episode about grand juries:
Unprecedented: A twist in the TRU Colors murder case opens the black box of NC's grand juries

Port City Politics on the closing of TRU Colors:
TRU Colors goes down swinging (2022)

Music this week: Home

Cape Fear Rundown Latest news
Camille Mojica
Camille hails from Long Island, NY and graduated from Boston University with a BS in Journalism and double minors in Classical Civilizations and Philosophy. Her story focus revolves her deep care for children, young adults and mental health. You can reach her at cmojica@whqr.org.
