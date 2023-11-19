CFR: Ben's Breakfast with Buster
Welcome back to the Cape Fear Rundown. Let's sit down with Ben to talk about what "community" means and what we mean when we say "community safety."
Show Notes:
Thanks for tuning in this week.
We have a lot of reporting on the NHC Community Endowment. Here's just a bit of it:
The $1.25 billion New Hanover Community Endowment leaders want public input, talk transparency and county boundaries
New Hanover Community Endowment unveils three-year strategic plan
Behind the recent appointment vote, a deeper debate about the New Hanover Community Endowment’s billion-dollar future
Here's Rachel's award-winning series on ACES:
ACEs, Part I: Addressing Adverse Childhood Experiences in the community
ACEs, Part II: Addressing Adverse Childhood Experiences in the courtroom
ACEs, Part III: Addressing Adverse Childhood Experiences in schools
The Newsroom's episode with Rachel about her series:
ACEs and oxygen masks: A deep dive on Adverse Childhood Events and resiliency work
Music this week:
Stage Kids