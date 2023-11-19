© 2023 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
Cape Fear Rundown

CFR: Ben's Breakfast with Buster

By Camille Mojica
Published November 19, 2023 at 9:05 AM EST
Camille Mojica
WHQR
The Cape Fear Rundown podcast is written and produced by Camille Mojica.

Welcome back to the Cape Fear Rundown. Let's sit down with Ben to talk about what "community" means and what we mean when we say "community safety."

Show Notes:
Thanks for tuning in this week.

We have a lot of reporting on the NHC Community Endowment. Here's just a bit of it:

The $1.25 billion New Hanover Community Endowment leaders want public input, talk transparency and county boundaries

New Hanover Community Endowment unveils three-year strategic plan

Behind the recent appointment vote, a deeper debate about the New Hanover Community Endowment’s billion-dollar future

Here's Rachel's award-winning series on ACES:

ACEs, Part I: Addressing Adverse Childhood Experiences in the community

ACEs, Part II: Addressing Adverse Childhood Experiences in the courtroom

ACEs, Part III: Addressing Adverse Childhood Experiences in schools

The Newsroom's episode with Rachel about her series:
ACEs and oxygen masks: A deep dive on Adverse Childhood Events and resiliency work

Music this week:
Stage Kids

Camille Mojica
Camille hails from Long Island, NY where the exuberance of sports season never ended. She graduated from Boston University with a BS in Journalism and double minors in Classical Civilizations and Philosophy. Chasing stories has been a passion of hers since she was little, channeling itself through her art and writing. Camille’s journey in audio is never ending and she’s served as a podcast producer on multiple shows. When she’s not working she enjoys chatting and gaming with friends, reading, and creating digital art.
