New Hanover Community Endowment unveils three-year strategic plan

WHQR | By Grace Vitaglione
Published March 15, 2023 at 3:04 PM EDT
Screenshot 2023-03-15 145142.png
NHCE
/
WHQR
The strategic plan also outlines the vision, mission, and values of the NHCE.

New Hanover Community Endowment announced the plan on Wednesday, with goals around social health and equity, education, community safety, and community development.

The endowment’s 14 board members developed the plan and finalized it last month.

Board chair Bill Cameron said the goals will serve as a baseline for the endowment’s impact in the area.

For the goal of social health and equity, that means all New Hanover County residents will be able to “achieve their best possible health outcomes” through strengthening the healthcare workforce, increasing access to preventative healthcare, and improving social and economic factors in health.

The endowment plans to address education by making pre-kindergarten learning resources more accessible and building pathways to technology and education resources for adults.

Objectives to reduce violence include increasing resources for communities that are highly impacted by crime and violence, getting rid of “blighted” structures, and helping communities work with systems to remediate harm.

Under community development, the plan includes increasing access to affordable housing, promoting small businesses, and supporting long-term workforce development.

The endowment completed its first grant cycle at the end of 2022.

Disclosure notice: WHQR applied for a grant during NHCE's first funding cycle, but did not receive one.

Local
Grace Vitaglione
Grace is a multimedia journalist recently graduated from American University. She's attracted to issues of inequity and her reporting has spanned racial disparities in healthcare, immigration detention and college culture. In the past, she's investigated ICE detainee deaths at the Investigative Reporting Workshop, worked on an award-winning investigative podcast, and produced student-led video stories.
