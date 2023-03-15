New Hanover Community Endowment unveils three-year strategic plan

The endowment’s 14 board members developed the plan and finalized it last month.

Board chair Bill Cameron said the goals will serve as a baseline for the endowment’s impact in the area.

For the goal of social health and equity, that means all New Hanover County residents will be able to “achieve their best possible health outcomes” through strengthening the healthcare workforce, increasing access to preventative healthcare, and improving social and economic factors in health.

The endowment plans to address education by making pre-kindergarten learning resources more accessible and building pathways to technology and education resources for adults.

Objectives to reduce violence include increasing resources for communities that are highly impacted by crime and violence, getting rid of “blighted” structures, and helping communities work with systems to remediate harm.

Under community development, the plan includes increasing access to affordable housing, promoting small businesses, and supporting long-term workforce development.

The endowment completed its first grant cycle at the end of 2022.

Disclosure notice: WHQR applied for a grant during NHCE's first funding cycle, but did not receive one.