© 2023 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
News Classical 91.3 Wilmington 92.7 Wilmington 96.7 Southport
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
We are experiencing technical issues with our transmitter. We apologize for the inconvenience!
Image from iOS (2).jpg
Cape Fear Rundown

CFR: Trans athlete policy rollback, book banning, and NHC's homeless

By Camille Mojica
Published February 11, 2023 at 12:57 PM EST
Ways To Subscribe
Cape Fear Rundown

Welcome back to The Cape Fear Rundown. We’ve got a great lineup of segments this week. First, we’ll talk about the latest vote to reverse a middle school sports policy for transgender students in New Hanover County with Grace. Then, Rachel shares what reporting her latest big piece was like, and finally, Kelly talks about the recent vote to prohibit sleeping on county property, and what that means for our county’s homeless population

Show Notes: 

The Daily from The New York Times did a two-parter back in 2021 on the issue of school board meetings being hotbeds for political fighting: Part 1 & Part 2

Here’s Northeastern’s interactive map on banned books: Which books are banned, and where? A state-by-state guide to banned learning in the US.

Browse Barnes & Noble’s banned and challenged book list here.

Here's Grace Vitaglione and Ben Schachtman's report from the school board meeting: After contentious meeting, New Hanover County school board reverses trans-athlete policy in split vote

Here's Rachel Keith's piece on Stamped: 'Stamped' out? The battle to remove an AP-English book from a New Hanover County school

Here’s Kelly Kenoyer’s piece on volunteering at The Warming Shelter: Dispatch: What I saw at Wilmington's warming shelter 

Here’s my piece on the commissioners’ latest vote: In 4-1 vote, NHC Commissioners pass ordinance aimed at homeless people sleeping on county property

Tags
Cape Fear Rundown Latest news
Camille Mojica
Camille hails from Long Island, NY where the exuberance of sports season never ended. She graduated from Boston University with a BS in Journalism and double minors in Classical Civilizations and Philosophy. Chasing stories has been a passion of hers since she was little, channeling itself through her art and writing. Camille’s journey in audio is never ending and she’s served as a podcast producer on multiple shows. When she’s not working she enjoys chatting and gaming with friends, reading, and creating digital art.
See stories by Camille Mojica