CFR: Trans athlete policy rollback, book banning, and NHC's homeless
Welcome back to The Cape Fear Rundown. We’ve got a great lineup of segments this week. First, we’ll talk about the latest vote to reverse a middle school sports policy for transgender students in New Hanover County with Grace. Then, Rachel shares what reporting her latest big piece was like, and finally, Kelly talks about the recent vote to prohibit sleeping on county property, and what that means for our county’s homeless population
Show Notes:
The Daily from The New York Times did a two-parter back in 2021 on the issue of school board meetings being hotbeds for political fighting: Part 1 & Part 2
Here’s Northeastern’s interactive map on banned books: Which books are banned, and where? A state-by-state guide to banned learning in the US.
Browse Barnes & Noble’s banned and challenged book list here.
Here's Grace Vitaglione and Ben Schachtman's report from the school board meeting: After contentious meeting, New Hanover County school board reverses trans-athlete policy in split vote
Here's Rachel Keith's piece on Stamped: 'Stamped' out? The battle to remove an AP-English book from a New Hanover County school
Here’s Kelly Kenoyer’s piece on volunteering at The Warming Shelter: Dispatch: What I saw at Wilmington's warming shelter
Here’s my piece on the commissioners’ latest vote: In 4-1 vote, NHC Commissioners pass ordinance aimed at homeless people sleeping on county property