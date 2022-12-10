© 2022 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
We are experiencing technical issues with our transmitter. We apologize for the inconvenience!
Cape Fear Rundown

CFR: How we cover sensitive breaking news; DREAMS of Wilmington students visit!

Published December 10, 2022 at 10:57 AM EST
Cape Fear Rundown

Welcome back to the Cape Fear Rundown. This week, we're talking to Ben Schachtman to reiterate how the media chooses what and what not to include when reporting big, breaking stories, and why, and then, students from DREAMS of Wilmington came in to talk to us! Stay tuned.

Show Notes:

Thanks for tuning in this week.

Here are links to our reporting on the hoax call situations here in New Hanover County. We are still doing ongoing reporting, so check back in soon:

NHCSO: Bogus 'swatting' call spurred heavy law enforcement response at New Hanover High School

Still dealing with last year's shooting, parents respond to 'swatting call' at New Hanover High School

Sheriff: Vandalism cuts power across Moore County

NHCSO: Another hoax suspected after active shooter threat locks down Holly Shelter Middle School

NHCSO charges 12-year-old for Holly Shelter Middle School hoax call

Laney High School students shelter in place after gunshots reported, no injuries

Camille Mojica
Camille hails from Long Island, NY where the exuberance of sports season never ended. She graduated from Boston University with a BS in Journalism and double minors in Classical Civilizations and Philosophy. Chasing stories has been a passion of hers since she was little, channeling itself through her art and writing. Camille’s journey in audio is never ending and she’s served as a podcast producer on multiple shows. When she’s not working she enjoys chatting and gaming with friends, reading, and creating digital art.
