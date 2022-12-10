CFR: How we cover sensitive breaking news; DREAMS of Wilmington students visit!

Show Notes:

Thanks for tuning in this week.

Here are links to our reporting on the hoax call situations here in New Hanover County. We are still doing ongoing reporting, so check back in soon:

NHCSO: Bogus 'swatting' call spurred heavy law enforcement response at New Hanover High School

Still dealing with last year's shooting, parents respond to 'swatting call' at New Hanover High School

Sheriff: Vandalism cuts power across Moore County

NHCSO: Another hoax suspected after active shooter threat locks down Holly Shelter Middle School

NHCSO charges 12-year-old for Holly Shelter Middle School hoax call