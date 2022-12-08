Laney High School students shelter in place after gunshots reported, no injuries

According to several parents who contacted WHQR, the school had students shelter in place during lunch.

Assistant Principal Michelle Faison sent parents an email which read in part, "[t]hank you all for a job well done during the Shelter in Place. It was not a drill. There was a report of a potential threat in the community and w were ordered by the Sheriff's Office to go into a Shelter in Place."

According to the New Hanover County Sheriff's Office, some staff members had reported hearing gunfire from the far side of Olsen Park, which is next to the Laney campus. The wooded area on the far side of the park is sometimes used by hunters, which may have explained the gunfire, according to NHCSO.

NHCSO said there was no threat on campus and students are now being released from shelter in place conditions.

