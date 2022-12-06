NHCSO: Another hoax suspected after active shooter threat locks down Holly Shelter Middle School

Shortly after 4 p.m. the Holly Shelter Middle School, located in Castle Hayne in the northern part of New Hanover County, was placed on lockdown. As of 5 p.m., access to the school was being restricted and all students and staff were being kept inside.

Law enforcement confirmed they have performed three sweeps of the campus; no injuries and no evidence of gunfire have been found. The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office says it believes this to be another quote “swatting call,” a hoax designed to elicit law enforcement responses.

The Sheriff’s Office could not yet confirm if the call was similar to a wave of hoaxes last week that targeted New Hanover High School, along with over ten schools around the state.

Note: This is a developing story, for more details will be added as they become available.