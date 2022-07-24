© 2022 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
Cape Fear Rundown

CFR: A surprisingly calm town hall, the WPD crime lab lawsuit

Published July 24, 2022 at 8:37 AM EDT
Ways To Subscribe

This week we're joined by Rachel Keith who will give us her thoughts on NHCS Town Hall meeting and Ben Schachtman on some new additions to the Wilmington Crime Lab lawsuit.

Thanks for tuning in this week.

Here’s Rachel’s story on this week’s NHCS Town Hall: NHC school board handles tough questions with an even keel during first town hall

And here’s a link to the complaint form we mentioned parents can fill out.

Here’s Ben Schachtman’s story on the DA’s verdict on certain books in schools: NHCSO investigated schools for ‘obscene and pornographic’ books, DA found no unlawful content

Ben’s story on the first part of the crime lab lawsuit: Lawsuit claims authorities downplayed Wilmington crime lab issues, kept quiet about missing drugs

Music this week:
Poppin’ Wheelies by Brian Wiztig
What Lana Says by Proleter
Where I’m Coming From (Instrumental) by Funky DL

Camille Mojica
Camille hails from Long Island, NY where the exuberance of sports season never ended. She graduated from Boston University with a BS in Journalism and double minors in Classical Civilizations and Philosophy. Chasing stories has been a passion of hers since she was little, channeling itself through her art and writing. Camille’s journey in audio is never ending and she’s served as a podcast producer on multiple shows. When she’s not working she enjoys chatting and gaming with friends, reading, and creating digital art.
