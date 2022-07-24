CFR: A surprisingly calm town hall, the WPD crime lab lawsuit
This week we're joined by Rachel Keith who will give us her thoughts on NHCS Town Hall meeting and Ben Schachtman on some new additions to the Wilmington Crime Lab lawsuit.
Here’s Rachel’s story on this week’s NHCS Town Hall: NHC school board handles tough questions with an even keel during first town hall
And here’s a link to the complaint form we mentioned parents can fill out.
Here’s Ben Schachtman’s story on the DA’s verdict on certain books in schools: NHCSO investigated schools for ‘obscene and pornographic’ books, DA found no unlawful content
Ben’s story on the first part of the crime lab lawsuit: Lawsuit claims authorities downplayed Wilmington crime lab issues, kept quiet about missing drugs
