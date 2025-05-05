92.7 Classical FM is Down, Click Here For Updates

Classical HQR’s signal at 92-7 FM is off the air.

We thank everyone who’s called or reached out to us online. Unfortunately, it will not be a quick fix.

We are working on diagnosing the exact cause of the issue and will move as quickly as possible to get it repaired, but it will likely take a number of days.

We will update you as we get more information. A reminder that our signal is still on in Southport at 96.7. Also, listeners with an HD radio can hear Classical HQR at 91-3FM, HD-2.

If you have a smart speaker, tell it to "Play HQR Classical". You can also download the WHQR App to listen on the go. You can also listen via our stream--from our homepage, click on “All Streams” on the upper right, then select Classical HQR

We are very sorry for the inconvenience and hope to have more information soon.

