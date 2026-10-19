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Sophia DePhillips - Port City Daily

Journalist

Sophia DePhillips is a journalist who recently graduated from UNCW with a major in communication studies and minors in journalism and political science. She enjoys reading, exploring new coffee shops, and sunset swims at Wrightsville Beach.

DePhillips covers Pender County, as well as municipalities Burgaw, Surf City and Topsail Beach. Send tips and comments to DePhillips at sophia@localdailymedia.com