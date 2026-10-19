Sophia DePhillips - Port City Daily

Sophia DePhillips - Port City DailyJournalist
Sophia DePhillips is a journalist who recently graduated from UNCW with a major in communication studies and minors in journalism and political science. She enjoys reading, exploring new coffee shops, and sunset swims at Wrightsville Beach.
DePhillips covers Pender County, as well as municipalities Burgaw, Surf City and Topsail Beach. Send tips and comments to DePhillips at sophia@localdailymedia.com
-
All eight candidates running for the New Hanover County school board attended the recent media consortium forum, answering questions from newsrooms and the audience. Some answers warranted follow-ups, fact-checks, and clarifications.