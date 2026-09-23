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Danny Crapanzano is a writer, filmmaker, and musician based in Wilmington, North Carolina

Danny Crapanzano

Freelance Writer

Danny Crapanzano is a writer, filmmaker, and musician based in Wilmington, North Carolina. He writes creative and experimental nonfiction about his family’s storied history, the absurdity of late-stage capitalism, climate change, NASA, and the joy of being alive. He holds a filmmaking degree from Stevenson University in Baltimore, and he’s currently an MFA candidate at UNCW, where he studies and teaches creative nonfiction writing. His work has appeared in Encore Magazine.