Danny CrapanzanoFreelance Writer
Danny Crapanzano is a writer, filmmaker, and musician based in Wilmington, North Carolina. He writes creative and experimental nonfiction about his family’s storied history, the absurdity of late-stage capitalism, climate change, NASA, and the joy of being alive. He holds a filmmaking degree from Stevenson University in Baltimore, and he’s currently an MFA candidate at UNCW, where he studies and teaches creative nonfiction writing. His work has appeared in Encore Magazine.
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NHC Board of Adjustment issues another continuance, selects final hearing date for Sledge Forest appealThe Hilton Bluffs project in Sledge Forest recently had its technical plans administratively denied by the county manager. This week, a county board considered a separate appeal from neighbors. One county official called the increasingly complex situation a “nightmare,” and suggested developer Copper Builders start over with a new application; developers, however, think they may still have a way forward.