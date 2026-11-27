A massive storm that stretched from the Midwest to Manhattan left almost a million people without power by Thanksgiving evening and disrupted holiday travel.

More than 400 flights were cancelled and more than two thousand were delayed around the country on Thursday during one of the busiest travel times of the year. Driving was also made difficult by either heavy rains or snow and ice. Some 81.5 million people were expected to travel for the holiday between Thursday and Monday, according to AAA .

Power was partially restored early Friday, but at the peak of the outage more than 980,000 people in New York, Pennsylvania, New Jersey and elsewhere were without electricity. Missouri also suffered blackouts after heavy snowfall.

Noah Berger / AP Waves pound the Pacifica Municipal Pier after a portion collapsed during high surf and tides in Pacifica, Calif., Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2026.

Several areas were also hit by major flooding, including Old Town Alexandria, Virginia, and Atlantic City, New Jersey, where some low-lying areas had close to 2 to 3 feet of water, according to city authorities.

And there's more flooding forecast. The National Weather Service issued a coastal flood warning for the Washington DC area on Friday, saying the warning was in effect until 6 pm ET.

"The unprotected area on the Southwest Waterfront at the DC Seafood Market is expected to flood," the weather service said.

"Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. If travel is required, do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth," the statement added.

On the other side of the country, the West Coast was hit by King Tides with strong waves battering the Bay Area in recent days. King Tides happen regularly, but they have been made worse by climate change and warming oceans, as well as a particularly strong El Niño.

Part of the Pacifica Pier south of San Francisco collapsed on Wednesday, roads saw some flooding and some homes along the coast have been affected.

Heather Diehl / AP Luke and Liam Laputka paddle their boat through floodwater caused by high tides, Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2026, in Sausalito, Calif.

New York City's Central Park had its wettest Thanksgiving on record with 1.82 inches of rain. The city can expect strong winds on Friday, the weather service said, with gusts of up to 30 miles an hour.

Iconic Macy's parade postponed

Macy's annual Thanksgiving Day Parade in the city has been postponed for the first time in its history and will now take place on Saturday. While it's never been postponed before, it was cancelled altogether for several years during World War II.

Postponing it is causing major logistical problems, as there are around 11,000 participants in the parade, mostly volunteers, many of whom traveled in from out of state. But it's not safe to put up the iconic giant balloons the parade is known for during strong winds.

There have been incidents where those balloons hurt people in past parades, most notably in 1997 when high winds caused a Cat in the Hat balloon to hit a lamp post and then strike a woman in the crowd, leaving her critically injured. Weather grounded all of the balloons for the parade only once, back in 1971.

Saturday's parade will be Macy's 100th. To mark the milestone there will be 100 balloons, Will Coss, the parade's executive producer, told NPR's Morning Edition's host A Martinez.

"Our first parade in 1924 had live animals. But the animals unfortunately scared the children a bit more than our early parade producers anticipated," Coss said, explaining that was when they brought in balloons.

"Each balloon has its own level of complexity so a balloon from 'beginning to end' can take anywhere from 4 to 6 months," said Coss, noting they are all first hand-drawn.

Yuki Iwamura / AP Workers deflate a balloon after the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade was postponed Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2026, in New York.

This year there will be eight new giant balloons including Bluey, Hello Kitty and Mickey Mouse from the Sorcerer's Apprentice.

Returning favorites include Spongebob Squarepants, Spider-Man –– and the balloon that made its debut in 1927 as the parade's first inflated character: Felix The Cat.

Black Friday kicks off

Americans are expected to spend more money today than on any other day of the year. But, amid inflation and high gas prices, a survey of almost 8,000 adult consumers found people are cutting back on other spending in order to prioritize expenses during the holiday season.

The National Retail Federation expects some 183 million shoppers to spend over $1 trillion in November/December holiday sales. Many surveyed said the high cost of living would affect how they shopped, with some planning to buy less expensive gifts for fewer people.

The majority of Americans would be shopping online, the Federation said, with 59% planning to use AI this year to help with recommendations, brainstorming gift ideas and scanning retailer sites to find the best prices.

The organization said the top three children's toys this year are LEGO, Hot Wheels and Barbie dolls.

Kat Lonsdorf and Alina Selyukh in Washington DC and Kate Bartlett contributed to reporting.

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