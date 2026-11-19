For Helen Mirkil and Brian H. Peterson, Woven Together began as a reflection of their relationship, but its meaning has grown into something much larger. Peterson explained, “‘Woven Together’ means joining, love, life, and death. At first, when we came up with the title, we thought of it as expressing our relationship. But it means more. It refers to all people and how God is the connection between people.”

Mirkil continued, “Above all, Brian and I are woven together by God in marriage. It’s sacred. We are ‘one flesh,’ and that’s a mystery - how the Lord helps us grow individually and as a couple. We help each other grow, too, sharing our faith, our lives, and our art.”

Although Peterson and Mirkil have different artistic styles, the two draw encouragement, inspiration, and opportunities for growth from each other; Mirkil’s creative work brings together painting, drawing, and poetry, while Peterson’s artistic journey includes photography, video, and improvisational drawing.

“We are very different, really,” Peterson said. Mirkil agreed, adding, “I think we benefit from each other’s very different energies. We encourage each other in our respective disciplines. Brian has been a mentor to me in many ways, including how he sees moving his work out into the world. Artists often refer to their work as a “body of work.”

Peterson’s interpretation has a spiritual twist. He sees his work as nourishment, borrowing from the concept of what Jesus said to his disciples at the Passover: “Take, eat, this is my body that is given for you.”

Spirituality and creativity meet

For both artists, faith plays an essential role in their creative processes. Peterson’s work is inspired by light, music, and spirituality, while Mirkil draws inspiration from nature, her inner thoughts, and imagination.

Peterson said, “I am reborn every day because I see the light. There is joy in it. It’s a kind of church for us. Helen and I experience a sharing of values in the life of the spirit.” Mirkil agreed: “We both see our creativity as a gift from the Lord. The Holy Spirit, the Spirit of Jesus, is a sacred energy that lives inside each of us, and it is that spirit that ideally informs what we do, why we do what we do, and who we belong to.”

This spiritual foundation shines through in Mirkil’s book, Sower on the Cliffs, which brings together her poetry and drawings.

“In Sower on the Cliffs, the poems and drawings live together and interact with each other,” Mirkil explained. “Each chapter heading is a drawing. But it is rare for me that a poem and a drawing develop in tandem. The only time I can think of when that has happened is with my painting, ‘Farm Woman in a Time of Pandemic,’ and the poem by the same name. Mostly, a poem will express something I’m clearly unable to say in paint, and vice versa.”

This captures Mirkil’s creative process perfectly. She uses different artistic expressions that words or images alone might not be able to convey.

For Peterson, the desire to create has never been a question.

“I was born to make! It’s in my blood; it’s in my genes. I hunger for it,” he said emphatically. That hunger has remained with him throughout an impressive career as an artist, photographer, and museum curator. However, navigating life with Parkinson’s disease has brought significant changes to both his life and theirs. “It has changed things,” Peterson said. “At first, there’s absolute horror with the diagnosis. I figured my dreams would never have time to be fulfilled. Now, I know I will die sooner than I would have.”

He continued, “Someone said Parkinson’s is accelerated geriatrics. This causes me to ask myself, “Do you want this dream or not?” “Because if you want it, you have to go after it, be determined, disciplined, and strong.”

Mirkil also reflects on how their circumstances have influenced her creative life.

“For me, there is less studio time, but I am no less creative, Mirkil said. “What happens when I paint or write is that my energy is more focused and intense, deeper, and I am ever so grateful to be in that space.”

Both artists describe a heightened appreciation for the time and energy they can devote to their work. Their experiences have also influenced Peterson’s newest work, particularly his abstract improvisational drawings.

Peterson said, “I’d never shown my abstract drawings; they are brand new. Being aware of other artists’ abstract work, I realize that my drawings were crude. But there is one thing that I have that no one else has: my drawings are from ME. My new work is honest and real, and Parkinson’s has helped me get closer to this reality.”

From the Whirlwind

Coming in 2027, Mirkil will release her book From the Whirlwind, a collection that has been many years in the making.

“The poems tell of a time in our lives when several family members and older friends were dying, our dogs were up in years, and our home was becoming increasingly challenging for Peterson’s mobility because of Parkinson’s,” Mirkil explained. “The poems express great caring and love, as well as a sense of loss and leaning on God to get us through.”

Today, Mirkil describes herself as being in a place of relative peace and calm. She continues to write weekly, learning and stretching her poetry muscles while also devoting considerable energy to being present at the Woven Together exhibition whenever possible.

“Brian and I both feel the show is of personal significance for us, for our artistic and our spiritual lives,” she said.

Wanting to connect

While Woven Together is deeply personal, Mirkil and Peterson hope visitors will recognize something of their own lives in the work. The exhibition touches on universal experiences: love, nature, faith, aging, loss, creativity, and resilience.

Peterson hopes visitors will consider how they are connected with the people around them. “My hope for this exhibition is that it would make a difference in someone’s life,” he said.

Mirkil hopes the work will offer encouragement in three ways: “That the work would make people feel less alone; that it would uplift them in some way; and that it might inspire folks to do something creative themselves.”

That spirit of connection will extend beyond the gallery during a book reading and signing on Saturday, November 21, from 2 to 4 p.m. at theArtWorks, 200 Willard Street, in Wilmington, North Carolina.

As Mirkil and Peterson continue to share their art, stories, and faith, Woven Together becomes more than the title of an exhibition. It becomes an invitation to recognize the connections that shape our lives, to find beauty even in difficult seasons, and to consider what each of us might create or offer to others.