At an NCDOT public comment hearing in September, many voiced their disdain for Alternative B, one of two options put forward by state officials.

Residents objected to the fixed-span bridge, which is taller and longer, for its potential impacts on noise, air pollution and traffic for those living in close proximity to the bridge. The preferred Alternative A, with a moveable lift section, and has a smaller footprint.

Residents also object to tolls, regardless of which bridge option is selected.

Related: A Bridge to Sell You (A long-form history of the bridge replacement saga from WHQR's Sunday Edition)

David Hendrickson, a downtown resident, who spoke at the meeting, warned that if we don’t get this right, “it will destroy businesses. It destroys properties. It should not be up for consideration.”

Some of those concerns have been mitigated with the recently revised design. Now, Alternative B will no longer require the relocation of any homes, but at least two businesses may have to be relocated. That hasn’t changed from the original Alt B design.

There will also be significantly less impact on traffic noise levels. According to an environmental assessment, the traffic noise impacts will be similar to Alternative A, with both bridge alternatives connecting at Third and Front streets.

Still, those were some pretty strong claims Hendrickson made that are worth going over and seeing just how much NCDOT took people’s feedback into account — considering Alt B has an even larger footprint than it did originally.

I got to meet up with Hendrickson and others who would be most affected.

Krahnke House

1 of 3 — Full view of Krahkne House.jpg Krahnke House Megan Sweeney / WHQR 2 of 3 — Historic Plack on Krahnke House.jpg Megan Sweeney / WHQR 3 of 3 — Liz - owner of Krahkne House.jpg Liz O'Donnell Megan Sweeney / WHQR

Liz O’donnell’s historic home falls into the project study area. The Krahnke house , as it’s been dubbed, is nestled between South Second and South Third streets, directly across from the entrance loop of the CFM Bridge. She’s lived there for eight years.

“I get very emotional. I psych myself up for it. I say I'm not gonna cry, and then I cry. Why? Because this is my home, this is my heart, and they were originally going to take it away," O'Donnell said. "Now they claim they're not going to take it away. Do I 100% believe them? No.”

According to an impact study, because Alternative A’s footprint would be nearly identical to the current bridge’s, there were no anticipated visual impacts to nearby residences.

Alt B, on the other hand, would sit 135 feet above the mean high water. mark, To compare, Hendrickson says that’s about the height of nearby Solomon Towers.

“It's about the deck of that bridge is roughly about 80 feet over the water. 80, 82 feet. Not the steel trusses on top, the deck height you drive on will be 160 feet,” he said. “The deck will be about 160, and that's a rough number.”

Hendrickson, who has a background in engineering and construction, explains that the agencies handling this project, including NCDOT, can’t guarantee that the traffic wouldn’t result in more noise for everyone living nearby. That’s a real big problem because "this whole area. are in the so-called noise abatement area.”

The noise abatement area encompasses the residential blocks on 3rd Street between Wooster and Queen streets.

Hendrickson said, “The problem is because of engineering, I assume technical issues; they can't abate. So all that noise from the now huge ramps and giant trucks rising, they can't stop any of the noise. That's one of the problems of many of that Alternative B.”

The revised Alt B design does reduce the noise study area, making the anticipated traffic noise impacts similar to that of Alternative A. NCDOT is evaluating the actual noise impacts and any potential abatement measures — officials say that work will be completed prior to the selection of the preferred design alternative.

Davis Funeral Home

One business that was identified to be impacted by the bridge is Davis Funeral Home. Javoke Terrell, the owner of Davis Funeral Home, which has been serving families in the Cape Fear region since 2016, said the possibility of the bridge being tolled creates a sore spot.

“So we do have employees that live in Brunswick County. We have families that we serve in Brunswick County, in Leland, that need the use of that bridge to either get to work or to meet with us concerning the care for one of their family members,” Terrell said.

“That added cost to travel across the bridge and return for employees as well as those family members who are trying to take care of affairs, I just don't think that's feasible," Terrell adds. "It is certainly not logical for the people that use that bridge every day out of necessity.”

Basilica Shrine of Saint Mary

Megan Sweeney / WHQR St. Mary Basillica

As I sat with David Hendrickson at his home, looking over a list of places most impacted by the bridge replacement, we centered in one very special and unique Wilmington landmark — the Basilica Shrine of Saint Mary.

"It has to be approved by the Pope and the Papal Commission. So this is not a small thing for Wilmington,” Hendrickson said.

Joseph Poletti, principal of St. Mary’s Catholic School — the educational division of the parish, located just next door to the basilica — spoke to what the impact would be on his school if Alt B were chosen and the toll were to move forward.

“Well, it would be devastating," Poletti said. "You know, we are a tuition-based school, but if you don't have the students, you don't have the income, you don't have the revenue. You can't employ people."

"So it's all interrelated," he said. "And if students choose other options because of the affordability or inconvenience, or concerns for safety, then you have to start reducing cost.”

Poletti said employees could be the ones to feel the effects of this first.

“75% of our of the cost of our school is personnel, so that's where you have to start hitting…. and then it's people don't have jobs and would have to find alternative employment,” Poletti said.

Alternative A

1 of 2 — cape-fear-replacement-alternate-a.jpg Cape Fear Memorial Bridge Replacement - Alternative A Map The N.C. Department of Transportation / WHQR 2 of 2 — cape-fear-replacement-revised-alternative-b.jpg Cape Fear Memorial Bridge Replacement Revised Alternative B Map The N.C. Department of Transportation / WHQR

We’ve talked a lot about the adverse effects of Alternative B, but Alternative A isn’t perfect.

This build would cost over $90 million more, and ongoing maintenance of its lift section would cost more. And compared to revised Alternative B, Alt A would impact five more parcels of land than the 17 impacted by Alt B.

Alternative A would also relocate one additional business compared to revised B’s two relocations. However, that was the same number of business relocations expected with the original Alt B design.

But Hendrickson says the bottom line with Alternative A is “the bridge doesn't do anything different. It's the same. It's bigger. It's going to be three by three with a multimodal lane. Same bridge, bigger bridge. Same location. Impacts — no comparison."

"All the things we've talked about, all the concerns people have, they go away. Now we don't want tolls, but maybe I can't have everything,” he said.

At NCDOT’s November meeting, NCDOT Engineer Trevor Carroll announced that with the revision of Alternative B, a new public comment period is now open through December 4. State and federal officials are expected to pick a bridge option early next year, So, there’s still time for the public to make their voices heard on the bridge replacement project and the consideration of the toll.

Public comments can be submitted online, through email, postal mail and over the phone. Find out more about submitting a public comment on NCDOT's webpage under the Cape Fear Memorial Bridge project.

