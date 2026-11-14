Actor Gray Hawks on acting, teaching, and Wilmington's role in the film industry.

Gray Hawks has acted in theatre his entire life, but over fifteen years ago he took steps to pursue a career in film and TV. He appeared as delightful Derek's dad, Mr. Turnbow, in the final season of Stranger Things. Other TV credits include Will Trent, The Waterfront, Found, George & Tammy, Outer Banks, Manhunt, Hightown, Sleepy Hollow, and Delilah. Film credits include: “When We Last Spoke” opposite Cloris Leachman and Melissa Gilbert, “Secrets In Suburbia” for Lifetime, and “American Warships” for the SyFy network. Gray has commercial credits for the South Carolina Lottery, Charbroil Grill as “Grill Dad”, Republic Wireless, Meineke, and numerous local ads for O'Brien Heating and Air. Gray graduated from Catawba College with a Bachelor of Arts in Theatre and English Literature.

Arts reporting for WHQR is made possible in part by a grant from the Arts Council of Wilmington and The Endowment.