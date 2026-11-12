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Carolina Beach hires advisors to help plan development for beachfront properties

WHQR | By Sarah Reith
Published November 12, 2026 at 12:03 PM EST
Concept of Carolina Beach Coastal Park and Event Stage.
Town of Carolina Beach
Concept of Carolina Beach Coastal Park and Event Stage.

Advisors from UNC Chapel Hill School of Government's Development Finance Initiative will conduct an early assessment for 9 parcels the town recently bought from a private owner.

The Carolina Beach Town Council approved a contract with Development Finance Initiative, or DFI, a program of UNC at Chapel Hill’s School of Government, to help the town establish a plan for properties it recently bought in the downtown beachfront district.

The town closed a $12 million deal for nine parcels this fall, after a dispute with a private property owner. Now council and residents need to decide what to do with the property.

DFI Director Marcia Perritt and Associate Director Eric Thomas, who will be the project lead, laid out the 9-month pre-development feasibility assessment, which will include analyzing the parcels, evaluating financing options, and holding public meetings to balance civic priorities like open space with economic objectives like attracting investors and negotiating with developers.

The town took out a $10 million loan to purchase the property, along with a million from room occupancy tax and a million from its fund balance. DFI’s two-year, $114,700 contract will be funded with part of a $3.5 million grant from The Endowment.

Residents were quick to come forward with their hopes and apprehensions. During public comment, Kristen Dunn let the Council know she was not impressed by images of previous DFI projects that she described as “high-rise condos and retail on the ground floor.”

“They sure did use the words retail and development a lot and showed a lot of examples of their previous projects, which are not CB…I hope that we keep it CB and not turn it into a Mayfair type place.”

Mayor Lynn Barbee said his concern was making sure the development did not drag on for years in a community that sees most of its activity during the summers.

“We can't let this turn into a three or four year hit on those surrounding businesses. That's what's different about doing this in Leland or Whiteville or anywhere else. We have to have open heart surgery, right? We have to keep the patient alive while we do this.”
Local
Sarah Reith
Sarah Reith got her start as a print reporter in northern California around 2015, covering everything from local events to cannabis regulation. After she filled in for a volunteer programmer at her local public radio station, she decided that this was the medium for her. In addition to covering local government, environmental issues, and the local food scene in Mendocino County, she has worked on several oral history projects, interviewing fire survivors, ‘back to the landers,’ and homeless people about their wide variety of experiences. She came to North Carolina with her husband and three dogs at the end of a heat wave, just in time for the fall colors.
See stories by Sarah Reith