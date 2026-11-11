UNCW student removed from campus after suspected concealed camera found in dorm bathroom

In a message sent Wednesday afternoon, UNCW told students about a “troubling incident of student privacy in Pelican Hall.”

“On Tuesday, Nov. 10, students notified Housing and Residence Life staff about a suspicious device in a single-occupancy, fourth-floor bathroom,” according to a message from the Office of University Relations on behalf of UNCW Police, Housing and Residence Life, Title IX Office, and other offices and student support services.

UNCW has not offered additional information about the device, but several sources familiar with the situation have described it as resembling a black USB wall adapter.

According to UNCW’s website, Pelican Hall has single-gender rooms but mixed-gender wings. The bathrooms are private, single-occupancy units with a toilet, sink, and shower stall that are presumably accessible to anyone in the dorm.

According to UNCW, the staff member immediately contacted the University Police Department (UPD), which initiated an “ongoing investigation into alleged use of a concealed camera to record individuals in the restroom.UPD seized electronic evidence associated with the investigation and will be working with partner agencies to conduct a forensic analysis of seized evidence.”

According to the university, a residential student has been identified as the owner of the alleged secret camera and removed from campus; the unidentified student was removed from Pelican Hall on Tuesday and was removed from campus today pending the conclusion of the investigation.

UNCW said officials swept the buildings and found no additional similar devices. While there was no information about similar situations in other dorms, UNCW said it was sweeping other residential bathroom areas across campus “out of an abundance of caution,” adding it was “not aware of any continuing threat to campus related to this incident.”

According to the university, “investigators have not determined if any individuals have been recorded, how long the alleged activity occurred, or whether any recordings were shared.” UNCW said the ongoing criminal investigation, including a forensic review of electronic devices, could take several days.

UNCW said individuals with information can contact UPD at police@uncw.edu, 910-962-2222, or through the SafeZone app.

“As investigators identify individuals who may have been affected, the university will contact them privately to provide available information and connect them with support. Students do not need to wait to be contacted or have confirmation that they were recorded to seek assistance,” UNCW said.

UNCW said it would share verified information as it becomes available while protecting individuals’ privacy and the investigation.