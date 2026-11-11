NHC school board candidates raised roughly $325K in 2026 election

Eight candidates running for four open seats on the New Hanover County Board of Education have totaled more than $325,000 in campaign contributions so far this election cycle. While candidates didn’t see the same influx of money as some county commission and General Assembly candidates did, campaign finance records show the fight to earn a majority on the school board this November still proved costly.

Port City Daily, WHQR and WECT partnered to break down each race, with the commission analysis found here, and the General Assembly analysis found here.

A notable takeaway, similar to other races, is that fundraising the most doesn’t necessarily result in the most votes. While Republican incumbent Pat Bradford raised the most money of the eight candidates for school board, unofficial results show her receiving the 7th-most votes in the race. Democratic challenger Wendy Dale, meanwhile, raised the least money in the race, but appears to have earned enough votes to secure a spot on the board.

Democrats swept the school board race, unofficial results show, with Jerry Jones, Brittnei LaRue, Margie Gewirtzman and Dale slated to earn spots on the board, which will feature six Democrats and Libertarian David Perry.

Typically, the North Carolina State Board of Elections (NCSBE) requires Q3 reports by October 27, representing the last available full picture of fundraising and spending before Election Day — although 48-hour notices for donations over $1,000 received after October 17 are also available. Due to a backlog at the North Carolina State Board of Elections, not all reports were available, so we weren’t able to report prior to the end of early voting. But, as campaign finance is of perennial interest, Port City Daily, WECT, and WHQR wanted to provide an overview of how campaigns were supported and how they spent their money.

A few items to keep in mind while reading: Third-quarter campaign reports cover a four-month period, July 1 through Oct. 17, 2026. Fourth-quarter reports are due Jan. 12, 2027, for Oct. 18 through Dec. 31, and will cover the final weeks leading up to the midterm elections and post-election.

Individual contributors and PACs are allowed by state law to give a candidate a $6,800 maximum donation. A donor may give the max amount during a primary election period and an additional $6,800 for the general election period, though candidates and their spouses are exempt from the limit.

A donor can remain anonymous for any amount given to a candidate that is $50 or below.

Pat Bradford (R) — $85,934

Similar to quarter two, Bradford led all school board candidates with quarter three fundraising. She raised nearly $23,000 this quarter, and roughly $86,000 in total. Bradford spent $37,958 in Q3, and $81,908 over the course of her campaign to date.

Bradford received $3,000 from the New Hanover County GOP, $2,500 from systems developer Tammy Black, $2,000 from construction business owner Kay Braxton, $1,000 from retired pharmacist Edward Faulkner, $1,000 from businessman Nathan Sanders and $500 from a series of contributors.

The incumbent’s top overall expenses during the election include $36,259 to Firelux, a Wilmington creative agency, for campaign consulting, billboard and text costs. Bradford also spent $2,215 on campaign prints and signs, $1,503 to Vistaprint for campaign materials, and gave $4,560 to Global River Church.

Jerry Jones, Jr. (D) — $64,680

The top-funded Democrat in the race, Jones received $17,588 in contributions this quarter, and more than $64,000 overall. Jones spent $27,309 in quarter three, and $52,164 during his campaign.

Most of Jones’ donors this quarter gave $500 or less; larger contributors this quarter included Marcia Morgan (listed as not employed, $1,000), Beth Hollis (listed as not employed, $1,000), Anne York (listed as not employed, $1,000) and Austin Morgan (Novant Health physician, $1,000). Jones also reported $2,227 in in-kind contributions from the Durham-based Carolina Federation PAC, which included sample ballot, text bank, canvassing and other campaign-related costs.

Jones’ campaign invested heavily in Facebook and Instagram ads, spending $3,238 alone. Other major expenses included $7,736 for printed mailers, $7,600 to Durham-based Galloway, Baker and Eurquhart for campaign compliance and management costs, $2,427 for door hanger flyers and cards, and $1,960 for yard signs.

Josie Barnhart (R) — $42,170

Barnhart raised $13,101 in Q3, and $42,170 total. She has spent $32,370 during her campaign, with a majority of that – $23,216 – coming during the third quarter. That money went toward campaign consulting with Raleigh-based First in Freedom Consulting ($8,311), New Hanover Printing and Publishing for campaign cards and signs ($4,568) ,and Grey Outdoor for billboards ($4,335).

Barnhart’s biggest donors this quarter include the New Hanover County Republican Party ($3,000), Wesley Wooten (self-employed, $1,000) and Michael McCarley (retired, $1,000).

Brittnei LaRue (D) — $39,922

In quarter three, LaRue raised more than $17,000, putting her just under $40,000 for the election. She spent $15,549 during the quarter, and $34,211 overall. Nearly all of her contributions this period were for $500 or less. Howard Stein, who’s listed as not employed, was her top contributor, donating $1,528 this period.

LaRue’s top receipts this period include a $5,000 connected TV (CTV) buy from 1631 Digital, a DC-based political advertising agency, $1,625 for yard signs and $3,000 for consulting from Wilmington-based South Bridge Political Partners. LaRue’s campaign also paid Meta a little more than $1,000 for advertisements.

Margie Gewirtzman (D) — $37,360

Gewirtzman raised a little more than $17,000 this period, putting her over $37,000 for the election. She spent a similar amount of money to what she raised this period, and totaled expenses of $32,296 for the election.

Top donors to Gewirtzman’s campaign this quarter included John Spruill (listed as not employed and contributed $2,500), Anne York (listed as not employed and contributed $1,250) and John Cutler (listed as not employed and contributed $1,000).

Gewirtzman’s top expenses this period included $4,489 for two campaign billboards, $3,796 to Virginia-based Davis Media for radio and newsletter advertising, $1,500 to South Bridge Political Partners for sign placement and $1,050 for social media ads.

Chris Sutton (R) — $26,407

Sutton’s quarter three report hasn’t appeared on the county board of elections’ reports page, and after multiple follow-ups, he indicated Tuesday his full report will be filed soon. According to his treasurer, the full report is still being finalized, but Sutton raised $13,276 in Q3, and spent $8,320. Those numbers indicate the Republican challenger raised more money in the third quarter than he did in the first two quarters combined.

This section will be updated after we receive and analyze Sutton’s latest report.

Dr. Amy Dunning (R) — $22,608

Dunning brought in $7,333 this quarter, similar to quarter two, and $22,608 during her campaign. Of that, she spent $8,823 in Q3, and $17,053 overall.

In quarter three, Dunning brought in $3,000 from the New Hanover County Republican Party and $800 from the Lower Cape Fear Republican Women. Notable expenses included $3,000 for billboards, $1,600 for a Port City Daily banner ad, and $1,070 for campaign signs and shirts.

Wendy Dale (D) — $6,944

Dale raised $3,027 in quarter three, a significant jump from the $350 she raised in quarter two. Dale spent $3,198 this quarter, and $6,787 during the election.

The candidate contributed $1,952 to her own campaign, but had no other contributors of more than $200 this period. In August, Dale gave $151.87 to the New Hanover County Democratic Party, despite not receiving the party’s endorsement. Her largest expense this quarter, by far, was $2,054 for yard signs.

