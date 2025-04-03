Connor Smith joined the WECT team in July 2024 as a multi-media journalist/reporter.

Connor is originally from Arlington, Virginia – right outside Washington, D.C. He graduated from Syracuse University’s Newhouse School of Public Communications in 2024 with a degree in broadcast and digital journalism and minors in sport management and political science.

At SU, Connor worked for The Daily Orange, the school’s independent student newspaper, serving as sports editor and covering a variety of events, including Jim Boeheim’s final game as head coach. He spent his senior year as an editorial fellow with Spectrum News 1 in Syracuse, gaining experience as a producer and reporter, and also covered a visit from President Joe Biden. Connor interned with WLUC-TV, a Gray affiliate in Marquette, Michigan, the Mid-Atlantic Sports Network KHQ-TV in Spokane, Washington, and Voice of America.

After frequently visiting Carolina beaches growing up, Connor is excited to be working in Wilmington full-time.

Outside of the newsroom, Connor enjoys watching his favorite teams – the Nationals, Capitals and Orange – and spending time with family and friends.

Have a story idea? You can email Connor at connor.smith@wect.com.