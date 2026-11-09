Cape Fear Community College launches new Arboriculture Certificate program

Cape Fear Community College is starting a new Arboriculture Certificate for people interested in pursuing a career in tree care and those who just love trees and want to learn more. Arboriculture is the study and practice of managing and caring for trees and woody plants.

Workforce Training Coordinator Denys Mamichev explained that about a year ago, Bartlett Tree Experts, a tree-service company based in New Hanover County, approached CFCC about expanding the Arboriculture Certificate program they helped start at other North Carolina community colleges into Wilmington. Bartlett Tree said they have a shortage of trained employees.

Everett Jones, an ISA Certified Arborist with Bartlett Tree Experts, said Bartlett is “partnering with NCUFC (North Carolina Urban Forest Council) and North Carolina State Forest Service.”

Bartlett “piloted the program first at Alamance Community College,” so they were able to share the curriculum with CFCC. They provide “instruction/instructors to the students and sponsor the Advanced Arboriculture workshop at [their] research lab.”

Jones said, “Finding qualified arborists that are passionate about the care and maintenance of trees is difficult. Most new hires have a passion for working outdoors and with trees,” but he added, “few college-aged students even know the [tree care] industry exists, and our four-year state schools have not promoted nor embraced the industry. Tree Care companies have been on their own in promoting job openings and then training new hires on the job. It’s the way the industry has been for 100-plus years.”

Mamichev said that students do not need to apply to the college. Since it’s a workforce program, they can just sign up through the CFCC website . Since Bartlett will be teaching some of the lessons, they hope to get to know the students and offer interviews to some. Another company, Professional Tree Service, has reached out to CFCC in hopes of hiring graduates.

The total cost to take the program is $195, which includes all necessary equipment and supplies. Mamichev explained that although there are no specific scholarships or grants for this program, some general scholarship programs may cover the cost. The course is 116 hours, with 8-12 hours spent climbing a tree one-on-one with an instructor. In addition, the first day of class and the field trip to Bartlett’s lab in Charlotte will be in person. The rest of the coursework is currently scheduled to take place asynchronously online (meaning students can complete it on their own schedule). Mamichev said that at the first class meeting, students and instructors will discuss whether or not some other sections may be taught in person. CFCC instructors and Bartlett teachers will share the teaching load.

The field trip to Bartlett’s Charlotte Research Lab, “exposes students to multiple topics and learning stations,” said Jones. Since multiple schools attend the field trip day at the same time, Jones added, “This day also gives students the ability to collaborate with students from other schools with similar interests. The trip to the lab helps to show students many different avenues that they can take within their arboricultural career path.”

The certificate doesn’t lead directly to ISA Arborist Certification. Jones explained, “This is a basic introduction course, the material on the ISA exam is reviewed, but students are not expected to be ready to sit and take the exam. It takes time and experience to become a certified arborist with the ISA, and they have their own requirements.”

However, he added, “Bartlett Tree does pay for testing fees for qualified employees in good standing.”

The arboriculture course’s topics include introduction to arboriculture, woody plant biology and identification, professionalism and workplace communication, pest and plant management, job-place safety, soil and water relations, tree climbing, urban forestry and tree protection, tree risk assessment, equipment operation and management, and fertilizers.

Jones said, “This program is to help give basic arboricultural instruction to help open those avenues into the industry. It can help students determine which path they would like to proceed down and help with initial training so that they have the opportunity to hit the ground running. Not all stay within the path, but the ability to help expose this incredible field is worth Bartlett’s investment into the program.”

He added that since many people “don’t know that this industry has so many different avenues or that it even exists, this program is one way that we help to promote the industry while helping in our local communities to foster more education about arboriculture.”

Mamichev said that according to North Carolina Careers , that career-exploration platform run by the North Carolina commerce department, the state “shows fast growth rate for Soil and Plant Scientists” and moderate career growth “for Tree Trimmers and Pruners.” Between the two occupations, North Carolina projects “2,412 job openings by 2034.” According to the website, trimmers and pruners make between $36k and $62k per year. Bartlett’s website shows four current openings in Wilmington, but the pay is not listed.

Mamichev also mentioned that CFCC offers GIS training for students interested in marine technology jobs. This program prepares students for entry-level certification in a highly sought-after field.