Rhonda Waterhouse holds a Master of Fine Arts in creative nonfiction with a focus on environmental writing from the University of North Carolina Wilmington and an Master of Education from Penn State. Her work has appeared in Black Warrior Review, Assay, and southStory, among others. Her current project is a memoir about brain injury and how visiting trees helped her find a new self. She writes about science, disability, family and nature. While all five of their kids are adulting, Rhonda, her partner, and their dog enjoy sunrise walks on Wrightsville Beach.