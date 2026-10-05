"I just have to get a lot of North Carolina stories out of my system": Wilmington director Parrish Stikeleather

Parrish Stikeleather is a North Carolina-born filmmaker, writer, and director based in Wilmington. A storyteller with deep roots in the state, he has written multiple feature-length screenplays and directed more than a dozen award-winning short films.

His work includes Long Drive to Yadkin, a drama about a recently widowed Bible salesman attempting to reconnect with his estranged son. The story began as a short film in 2018 before Stikeleather expanded it into his debut feature-length film.

Through his work, Stikeleather continues to build his career in North Carolina’s film community, creating character-driven stories that explore relationships, family, and the complexities of everyday life.

Arts reporting for WHQR is made possible in part by a grant from the Arts Council of Wilmington and The Endowment.