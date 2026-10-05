"I just have to get a lot of North Carolina stories out of my system": Wilmington director Parrish Stikeleather
WHQR arts reporter Demia Avery spoke with filmmaker Parrish Stikeleather about filmmaking, Wilmington's film community, and his new feature film, "Long Drive to Yadkin."
Parrish Stikeleather is a North Carolina-born filmmaker, writer, and director based in Wilmington. A storyteller with deep roots in the state, he has written multiple feature-length screenplays and directed more than a dozen award-winning short films.
His work includes Long Drive to Yadkin, a drama about a recently widowed Bible salesman attempting to reconnect with his estranged son. The story began as a short film in 2018 before Stikeleather expanded it into his debut feature-length film.
Through his work, Stikeleather continues to build his career in North Carolina’s film community, creating character-driven stories that explore relationships, family, and the complexities of everyday life.
Arts reporting for WHQR is made possible in part by a grant from the Arts Council of Wilmington and The Endowment.