New Hanover County BOE sets hearing for potential disciplinary action against board member

On Tuesday afternoon, at the end of the board's agenda review meeting, Republican Chairman Pete Wildeboer opened discussion of a hearing to consider disciplinary action against Libertarian member David Perry, including the possibility of censure or removal from committees.

Republican Melissa Mason moved to schedule the hearing within two weeks, noting that it would address Perry's behavior at the September 1 regular meeting.

Related: NHC school board member storms out over policy, meeting moves on without him

During that meeting, Perry had tried to introduce a motion to officially adopt a 7.8% raise for board members — which was the average increase educators received this year. Perry had suggested at an earlier meeting only taking a 3% raise as board members. When Perry's motion didn't receive a second, Wildeboer moved the meeting along. Perry objected, leading to a tense back-and-forth between him and Wildeboer; the two accused each other of being "out of order" before Perry stormed off the dais, leaving for the rest of the meeting.

After Mason's motion received a second, Perry asked for details on why the hearing would be necessary, citing the need for due process.

“Are you bringing specific allegations and charges that could be written down," Perry asked. "So that we're not just coming into this meeting on vagaries?”

Republican board member Melissa Mason clarified the allegations were a lack of decorum and violating policy 2120, the code of ethics for board members during the September 1 meeting.

Perry also suggested postponing the hearing until a new board is seated after the Nov. 3 election, noting that new members could undo any disciplinary action taken against him.

Mason pushed to have the hearing take place in the next two weeks, and board members agreed in a six-to-one vote, with Perry dissenting.

The board will hold a standalone meeting to consider Perry’s actions on Friday, October 9, at 4:30 p.m.