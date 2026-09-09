Wilmington Police Department: 14-year-old dies after being shot on Dawson Street

Wilmington Police Department officers responded to reports of gunfire near the Dollar General on South 5th Avenue and Dawson Street just after 8 p.m. on Tuesday.

According to police, officers located one person suffering from “life-threatening” injuries. WPD said the victim was taken to the hospital by EMS.

“He sadly succumbed to his injuries and passed away last night despite life-saving efforts,” according to a WPD spokesperson.

The Wilmington Police Department said its investigation remains ongoing and is being handled by the department’s Criminal Investigation Division.

The public is asked to please call the WPD at (910) 343-3600 or use Tip 411 to report information concerning this homicide.